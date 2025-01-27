3D Display Market Forecast, 2021-2030: Innovations Driving Demand in Entertainment and Gaming

3D Display Market Analysis 2021–2030

3D Display Market Expected to Reach $378.56 Billion by 2030

The demand for VR gaming in homes is boosting 3D display advancements like in-home and mobile systems. Countries like the U.S. and China are also driving next-gen 3D displays, spurring market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " 3D Display Market by Type (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic, and HMD), Technology (DLP RPTV, PDP, OLED, and LED), Access Method (Screen Based Display and Micro Display), and Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, HMD, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global 3D Display industry generated $76.50 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $378.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. High adoption of 3D display in the entertainment and gaming industry, rise in demand for 3D display solutions across the entertainment sector, and sense of depth perception drive the growth of the global 3D display market. However, the high cost of installation of 3D display solutions and the increase in health-related issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in the market of TVs, monitors, smartphones, and tablets presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for three-fourths of the global 3D display market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. LEDs are increasingly used in the displays of various gadgets like TVs, tablets, computers, and mobile because they are energy efficient as compared to conventional display technologies such as plasma and DLP. This makes it the largest segment of the market. Moreover, the OLED segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is because OLED technology is recognized as a lighter and thinner alternative to conventional LED and LCD systems. Based on access methods, the screen-based display segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 89% of the global 3D display market growth , and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to several factors such as increasing 3D content, improving networks across the globe, availability of capable devices for 3D content delivery, and enhanced taste & preferences of consumers. However, the microdisplay segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors including compactness, efficiency in performance, and a rising number of applications. Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global 3D display market, owing to a surge in investment by prime players in 3D technology solutions. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, attributed to rising awareness about artificial intelligence and IoT technology. Sony CorpPanasonic CorpLG Electronics Inc.Toshiba Corp.Sharp Corp3D FusionFujifilm CorpMitsubishi Electric CorpSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.3DICON 