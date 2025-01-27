Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Poised to Reach US$ 35.9 billion by 2031

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market

The use of artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense sector that facilitates in-depth data tracking

The Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market size was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. To improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE) and first-pass yield in production, the aerospace & defense industry is implementing robotic technologies powered by sophisticated AI-driven technologies. Aerospace companies are using AI to improve fuel efficiency by using recorded data to optimize fuel consumption during the most taxing parts of a flight and can even build custom profiles based on pilots, aircraft, location, weather, and more. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market based on type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. Aerospace robotics is a robotic technology used in the aerospace industry to manufacture aircraft. Aerospace robots are used for a variety of tasks such as engine drilling, manufacturing, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. These factors drive the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth. There is a growing emphasis on developing AI systems that will enable the aviation industry to operate autonomously. AI has been used at various levels in a variety of aerospace applications, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft health and performance monitoring, airport operations, and pilot training, among others. Now that a new roadmap for AI's safe and ethical functions has been established, players in the aerospace and defense sectors are expected to increase their adoption of AI and machine learning technologies. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐄, 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 Additionally, the artificial intelligence and robotics facilitates autonomous operations in the aerospace and defense sector. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) facilitates factory automation that helps in addressing the issues with inefficient supply chain that can lead to delay in manufacturing, cost overruns, and other issues. Also, air traffic management which is a critical aspect in the aerospace and defense sector can be efficiently handled with the help of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics with the introduction of drones and air traffic controller. These technologies help in developing complex operational AI systems to meet the increasing demand for data management. These factors are anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth in the coming years. In terms of application, the military segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 8.4% through 2031. The report also studies the commercial and space segments. The report also studies the commercial and space segments.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31899 Based on type, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the hardware and services segments.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA. 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: AI Orchestration Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-orchestration-market-A47213 IoT Telecom Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-telecom-services-market-A31745 IP Geo-location Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-geo-location-services-market-A31708 AI in Oil and Gas Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-oil-and-gas-market-A17000

