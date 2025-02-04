Alchemitelabs Vegan Skincare Unveils Luxurious Lip Colours and Expands its "Clean Beauty" Offering

Founder of AlchemiteLabs, Natasha Karakadzai-Jones The brand is expanding from skincare into cosmetics AlchemiteLabs New Colour Lip Pots & Salve

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of plant-powered skincare is washing over Notting Hill, courtesy of Alchemitelabs, the award-winning newbie vegan aromatherapy skincare brand founded by Clinical Aromatherapist Natasha Karakadzai-Jones. The brand, built on the philosophy of "Putting Skin First In Skincare," has just launched a captivating range of lip colours, expanding its already highly regarded collection of serums designed for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin types.Alchemitelabs’ ethos is firmly rooted in clean beauty , harnessing the power of nature’s botanicals and flora to create high-performance products. "Green Luxury," Karakadzai-Jones asserts, "isn't just a trend; it's the future of skincare." This commitment is evident in the brand's meticulously crafted formulas, each ingredient carefully chosen for its efficacy and sustainability.The new lip colour collection introduces two intensely pigmented, yet deeply nourishing, shades:Kokum Butter + Candelilla Lip Colour Pot Vermilion: A vibrant red-orange that offers the versatility of a lip stain and the soothing hydration of a balm.Kokum Butter + Candelilla Lip Could Pot Ruby Rouge: A bold, dramatic ruby red delivering both intense colour and lasting hydration.These additions complement Alchemitelabs’ existing bestselling Timeless Collection, which includes:Fresh-Faced Daytime Oil Serum: A daily hydrator and UV protector blending Centella Asiatica, Cucumber, Watermelon, Zinc Oxide, Palo Santo, and Clary Sage.Repair + Reset Night Oil Serum: A restorative night serum featuring Sea Buckthorn, Gotu Kola, 2% Salicylic Acid, Vitamin E, Plant Collagen, Myrrh, Lavender, and Chamomile for skin renewal.Collagen Boost Anti-Wrinkle Serum: A potent blend of vegan retinol (Bakuchiol), Rosehip, Calendula, Apricot Kernel, Baobab, Organic Thistle, Frankincense, and Copaiba to target signs of aging.Glow Out Tonight Black Gold Bronzing Serum: A radiant, sun-kissed glow serum enriched with Camelina Sativa, Grapeseed Oil, Natural Mica, Myrrh, and Jasmine.10/10 Skin Acne Clearing Ampoulé: A powerful ampoulé targeting acne and blemishes with 7% Niacinamide, Aloe Vera, Arnica Extract, Lavender, and Myrtle Oil.Karakadzai-Jones explains the brand's genesis: "So many people struggle with skin issues – inflammation, sensitivity, acne. I created Alchemitelabs out of a deep understanding of these concerns. My background as a Clinical Aromatherapist allows me to use plant-based ingredients synergistically to truly address skin's needs, providing effective results without harsh chemicals." The expansion into cosmetics, she adds, is a natural progression, allowing the brand to offer a holistic approach to beauty, rooted in the same principles of natural efficacy and gentle care.Alchemitelabs' which recently won the Vegan Beauty Awards are commitment to both efficacy and sustainability is attracting significant attention. The brand offers free UK & Ireland shipping and a chance to experience the power of plant-based skincare firsthand with free samples only available on their website. To experience the Alchemitelabs difference, visit alchemitelabs.com.

