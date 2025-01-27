Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000456
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 at approximately 1543 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dustin Dr, Braintree VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Emily McCall
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report regarding a family fight occurring at a residence in Braintree, VT. It was reported that a household member suffered minor injury as a result of a physical altercation. Troopers arrived and after investigation, found that Emily McCall (31) caused bodily harm to a household member in a reckless manner. McCall was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. McCall was ultimately released with conditions and a citation to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.