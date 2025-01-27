Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2000456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 at approximately 1543 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dustin Dr, Braintree VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Emily McCall

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report regarding a family fight occurring at a residence in Braintree, VT. It was reported that a household member suffered minor injury as a result of a physical altercation. Troopers arrived and after investigation, found that Emily McCall (31) caused bodily harm to a household member in a reckless manner. McCall was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. McCall was ultimately released with conditions and a citation to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov