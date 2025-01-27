Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,124 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux                            

STATION:  VSP Royalton                   

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 at approximately 1543 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dustin Dr, Braintree VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Emily McCall                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report regarding a family fight occurring at a residence in Braintree, VT. It was reported that a household member suffered minor injury as a result of a physical altercation. Troopers arrived and after investigation, found that Emily McCall (31) caused bodily harm to a household member in a reckless manner. McCall was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. McCall was ultimately released with conditions and a citation to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/27/2025 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more