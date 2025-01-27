Trio to host webinar discussing how corporate leaders integrate energy efficiency and sustainability across the business

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trio, a leading global sustainability and energy advisory company, will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, about how sustainability and engineering teams can work together to meet sustainability goals for global corporations.During the one-hour webinar, panelists from Cardinal Health and Trio will discuss the key tenets of collaboration between sustainability and engineering teams, and the role of executive buy-in for achieving measurable results.This discussion will share essential knowledge for any large organization looking to implement sustainability measures across a multi-faceted corporation, and what executives should look ahead to in 2025 as they better integrate sustainability and energy efficiency.What: Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Integrating for SuccessKey Topics:• Management of sustainability goals across the energy and financial sectors• Sustainability and finance• Lookaheads for 2025When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 1-2 pm ESTWhere: The event will be online and registration is free Speakers will include: Megan Maltenfort, Vice President of ESG, Cardinal HealthMegan Maltenfort is the Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at Cardinal Health. In this role, Megan is responsible for building an enterprise ESG strategy for Cardinal Health and executing on that strategy in collaboration with colleagues across the business. Megan chairs Cardinal Health’s internal ESG Governance Committee where she helps to elevate ESG-related risks and opportunities to leadership. In addition, Megan advises the business on how to effectively manage the evolving ESG expectations and requirements of customers, regulators, investors, employees, and the healthcare industry at large.Thomas P. Szarawarski Jr. PE, CEM, CDSM, MBA, LEED AP, Director, Client Relationship Manager & Account Lead at TrioWith over 20 years of experience, Tom has developed an expertise in both the managing and conducting of energy efficiency, conservation, and optimization projects, as well as strategic energy and carbon reduction program assistance. Although he has a historically steeped background in mechanical, sustainable and HVAC building systems, he has also served as an executive technical account leader, leveraging renewable energy, energy supply procurement strategies, and demand & optimization services to provide the optimal portfolio-based solutions for stand alone, national and enterprise level clients. Tom has been instrumental in developing and successfully leading numerous complex engagements, serving as a trusted advisor and driving force behind addressing client-specific challenges and goals.

