OXON Technologies launches globally to deliver world-first fuel saving, emissions reduction fuel innovation

Oxon logo

OXON™ Technologies launches OXON™Drive and OXON™Build products based on its patented OXONtech™ process that dramatically cuts emissions and fuel consumption.

We have created the building block for a new generation of cleaner fuels. Our patented technology is already transforming the role of internal combustion engines” — Chief Executive of OXON™ Technologies, Andrew Lowenstein

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OXON™ Technologies launches OXON™Drive and OXON™Build products based on its patented OXONtech™ process that dramatically cuts emissions and fuel consumption for combustion engines. By reducing the activation energy required for combustion in liquid fuels, OXONtech™ products enable cleaner and more efficient combustion directly cutting carbon emissions by over 20% and fuel consumption by over 10%. With tens of thousands of vehicles already using OXONtech™ products, the firm is now scaling production to meet demand globally.The technologyOXONtech™ is a patented method for inducing permanent dipoles (molecular charges) into proprietary OXON™ products. When these OXON™ products are blended into liquid fuels at refineries, central fueling stations or vehicle tanks, they modify the fuels to accelerate and transform combustion.1. OXON™ products introduce nano-micelles (charged micro-clusters of organic molecules) that disperse amongst the hydrocarbon molecules of fuel.2. OXON™ nano-micelles contribute free radical particles that create cascade reactions with lower energy activation barriers thus promoting faster combustion and reducing fuel consumption.3. OXON™ nano-micelles also create complexes with oxygen. During combustion, these minimize heat absorbing oxygen-nitrogen collisions, thus reducing NOx emissions which are harmful to air quality and human health.ImpactAddressing the environmental impact of internal combustion engines, OXONtech™ powered fuels have a transformative effect on the emissions profile of engines which emit up to 90% less particulate matter, 60% less NOx emissions, and 21% less CO2e emissions.OXON™ products are easily integrated into existing fleet fueling operations. With over ten million hours of run time globally in 2024, OXON™ Technologies’ customers have displayed an average of 10% less fuel consumption and 97% less engine downtime from emissions faults when using OXON™ products.Expanding customer baseNow scaling to meet global demand, OXON™ Technologies is currently supporting fleets that operate over 260,000 vehicles across the United States, Europe, and Africa in sectors including logistics, commuter transportation, mining, and construction.One customer, NYSE listed Sterling Infrastructure Inc.’s portfolio businesses Petillo, has used OXON™Build on 330 heavy vehicles in its fleet and demonstrated a 10.5% average fuel reduction over the course of 2024. Other customers include some of the world’s largest transport and construction fleets.Chief Executive of OXON™ Technologies, Andrew Lowenstein said: “We have created the building block for a new generation of cleaner fuels. Our patented technology modifies hydrocarbon fuels at the molecular level to enhance combustion, and our drop-in products are already transforming the role of internal combustion engines in the mix for decarbonization, efficiency improvement and fleet optimization. Once broadly adopted, OXON™ products each year could prevent 1.7 bn tons of carbon from being emitted across the globe, reduce spending on fossil fuels by $525 bn and contribute towards saving millions of lives currently lost to fine-particulate matter (PM2.5) & NOX pollution.”ENDSAbout OXONtechOXON™ Technologies, an American technology firm with worldwide presence, is focused on developing world leading solutions that reduce emissions and fuel consumption. After developing and patenting the OXONtech™ production process, the company’s Nevada-based team has launched OXON™Drive and OXON™Build products that can be easily integrated into existing fleet operations and are currently used in transport vehicles and construction equipment across five continents.For more information please visit: www.oxon-tech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.