Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Host Roadshow in Barcelona, Showcasing the Heart of Incredible India

The Khajuraho Group of Temples The Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing prehistoric cave paintings and human habitation Sanchi Stupa – a symbol of India’s ancient Buddhist heritage and architectural brilliance Keoti Waterfall, cascading amidst the lush landscapes of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh Tiger Cub spotted at Sanjay Dubri National Park

Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Present Its Unique Heritage and Sustainable Offerings to Spanish Travelers at Barcelona Roadshow Following FITUR 2025

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is set to host an exclusive roadshow at the Hilton Hotel in Barcelona on January 27, 2025. The event will take place shortly after MPTB’s participation in FITUR 2025, one of the world’s leading international tourism trade fairs, where Madhya Pradesh will showcase its cultural, spiritual, and sustainable tourism offerings.The roadshow will serve as a key platform for building international partnerships and promoting Madhya Pradesh as a must-visit destination for Spanish travelers. Key dignitaries will include Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Honorable Minister of State, Independent Charge, Tourism, Culture, Religious Endowments, and Trusts, alongside senior officials such as Dr. Ilyaraja T, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation; Dr. Jeevan S. Rajak, Officer on Special Duty to the Honorable Minister; and Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director (Events & Marketing) of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.Spain has long been a key market for Indian tourism, with 83,322 Spanish tourists visiting India in 2019. While the pandemic caused a temporary dip, recovery is underway, with 39,658 Spanish visitors to India in 2022. Madhya Pradesh is poised to capture the interest of Spanish travelers, many of whom are drawn to authentic cultural and spiritual experiences. Known as the “Heart of Incredible India,” Madhya Pradesh offers an array of attractions, from ancient architectural wonders like Khajuraho and the Sanchi Stupa to the breathtaking natural beauty of its national parks, including Bandhavgarh and Satpura.Spanish travelers seeking deeper cultural immersion and off-the-beaten-path experiences will find Madhya Pradesh an ideal destination. The state's vibrant festivals, rich heritage, and unique wildlife encounters provide opportunities for meaningful and memorable journeys. Furthermore, Madhya Pradesh has earned recognition for its commitment to responsible tourism, with community-driven initiatives that prioritize sustainability and inclusivity. Its reputation as a clean, green, and safe destination, particularly for solo women travelers, enhances its appeal to international audiences.The Barcelona roadshow is part of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s broader strategy to position the state as a top-tier destination for global travelers. Through this engagement with Spanish stakeholders, the Board aims to boost the visibility of Madhya Pradesh’s unique offerings and strengthen tourism ties between Spain and India.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

