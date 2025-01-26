Women for the Culture Stands Against Project 2025 Policies Threatening Black Women’s Progress

Facts Show Project 2025 is a Direct Attack on the Health and Wellness of Black Women

In addition to factors like stress, over two-thirds of Black women (69%) agree that socioeconomic factors, including income, education, employment, community, and safety, affect overall health.” — National Women’s Law Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proposed policies under Project 2025 pose a serious threat to the progress Black women have made in achieving equity and access to vital resources. From healthcare to economic stability, these reforms would undo years of advancements that empower Black women to thrive. Research from organizations such as the National Women’s Law Center highlights the compounded stressors Black women face due to discrimination and systemic inequalities... stressors that policies like these would only exacerbate.“Black women are the backbone of our communities, driving culture, innovation, and change,” said Nikki Branch, founder of Women for the Culture. “To see policies that disregard the health, livelihood, and equity of Black women is disheartening, but Women for the Culture is here to make sure our voices are heard and our progress is protected.”Women for the Culture, a trusted media platform and safe space for women of color, remains committed to serving as a leading source for advocacy, information, and empowerment. By highlighting the stories, struggles, and triumphs of women of color, the platform provides vital resources and a supportive community.“As a the Director of Public Relations and Senior Editor at Women for the Culture, I am deeply committed to ensuring that the platform continues to be a safe space for women of color,” said Camille Davis, Chief Brand Strategist and CEO of MontagePR. “Our commitment to society is to uphold and amplify the voices that shape our communities, particularly during times of crisis and change.”The urgency of addressing these threats cannot be overstated. Women for the Culture encourages Black women to stay informed, empowered, and engaged by visiting womenfortheculture.com and following @womenfortheculture on Instagram. These platforms offer stories, content, and resources tailored to the needs of women of color, ensuring that they remain informed and inspired to take action.Women for the Culture reaffirms its role as a trusted advocate, standing firm against policies that undermine equity and progress for Black women. Together, we can challenge harmful narratives, protect our rights, and build a future where equality and opportunity are non-negotiable.

