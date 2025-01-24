GIZO-KOLOMBANGARA CONSTITUENCY 2024 RURAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM LAUNCHED The Gizo-Kolombangara Constituency (GKC) has officially launched its 2024 Rural Development Program last week. This followed the Constituency’s Development […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.