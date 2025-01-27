Aerospace Branding Leader Divya-Kala Bhavani to Inspire Space Enthusiasts in 'Voices in Aerospace' Webinar Premiere

Divya Kala Bhavani, Director of PR, Communications, and Marketing at Dhruva Space Holly Pascal, NASA Engineer & Founder of Women's Aerospace Network Women's Aerospace Network

Hosted by NASA Engineer Holly Pascal, ‘Voices in Aerospace’ celebrates trailblazers shaping the future of space.

As an Indian woman in branding and media, I believe equity means elevating each other so no dream is too distant, no space too vast, and every challenge becomes an opportunity for shared innovation.” — Divya-Kala Bhavani, Director, Dhruva Space

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does storytelling shape space exploration?The Women’s Aerospace Network (WAN) is thrilled to announce an exclusive live Q&A event featuring Divya-Kala Bhavani, Director of PR, Communications, and Marketing at Dhruva Space. This virtual event will take place on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST / 8:30 PM IST, providing an exciting opportunity to learn from a leader at the forefront of aerospace communication and startup innovation.Divya-Kala Bhavani brings a unique perspective as a pioneering voice at the intersection of technology, communication, and space exploration. Reflecting on her journey so far and the event ahead, she shares: “I am honored to join the Women’s Aerospace Network to share my journey and insights. True progress in space, as in society, is achieved when every voice is heard and every barrier is broken. As an Indian woman in branding and media, I believe that equity is not just about equal opportunity, but about elevating each other so that no dream is too distant, and no space too vast – and that challenges are seen as opportunities to work together for greater and shared innovation.” At Dhruva Space, Divya has spearheaded communication strategies that have elevated the company’s role in satellite development and deployment, as well as the privatisation of India’s space sector. Her journalism background across tech and film at The Hindu further enriches her ability to connect technology with storytelling.The event will be hosted by Holly Pascal , a NASA engineer and the founder of the Women’s Aerospace Network. "We are proud to spotlight Divya-Kala Bhavani, whose work connects innovation, storytelling, and the future of space exploration, inspiring us to imagine what’s possible beyond the stars."Why This Event MattersWith women representing less than 30% of the global aerospace workforce, this event shines a spotlight on the contributions of women like Divya-Kala Bhavani and inspires the next generation to dream big. WAN’s mission to amplify diverse voices in aerospace aligns with the global push for inclusion in STEM fields, making this event a critical conversation for the future of the industry.What Attendees Will GainGain exclusive insights into Divya’s leadership philosophy and how her interdisciplinary approach highlights the value of contributions from all fields, not just STEM. Participate in an interactive Q&A session to ask your questions and receive valuable advice directly from Divya. Be inspired by empowering stories of how diverse voices are reshaping aerospace and driving innovation.Event DetailsDate: February 6, 2025Time: 10:00 AM EST / 8:30 PM ISTLocation: Online ( registration required Register online today to secure your spot. Seats are limited, and registration closes soon—don’t miss this incredible opportunity!About the Women’s Aerospace Network (WAN)The Women’s Aerospace Network is dedicated to making space for all. Established 2024, WAN is on a mission to connect, amplify, and inspire a universal passion for aerospace. We welcome all who seek a community based in a shared vision for humanity.About Divya-Kala BhavaniDivya-Kala oversees the PR, Comms & Marketing activities at Dhruva Space in India. Divya-Kala has previously worked as a journalist and National Technology Features Editor at The Hindu, one of India’s largest and oldest English daily newspapers. Divya-Kala is the Co-Chair of the Elevating Women committee at SSPI-WISE.About Founder Holly PascalHolly Pascal, NASA Headquarters Systems Engineer and founder of The Women's Aerospace Network, has been featured on Space.com and is the author of The College to Dream Job Blueprint. Named a 2024 Woman to Watch by Women’s Biz Magazine, Pascal holds degrees in Computer Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and is a graduate of Wharton’s Leadership program. She is passionate about advancing humanity’s building blocks throughout the solar system.About Dhruva SpaceDhruva Space Private Limited is a full-stack Space Engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India. Dhruva Space is active across Space, Launch, and Ground segments and supports Civilian and Defense clients worldwide. Dhruva Space offers Satellite/s coupled with Earth Station/s and Launch Service/s as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power Space-based applications on Earth and beyond.Social MediaFollow Women's Aerospace Network on LinkedIn and Instagram for live updates and insights leading up to the event. Use the hashtag #WomensAerospaceQnA to join the conversation and share your questions in advance to be featured live.

