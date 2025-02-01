National Time Management Month: A Call for Business Owners to Take Control of Their Time

A. Marie Dingwall &Marie Solutions &Marie Solutions

Business Owners Encouraged to Evaluate Time Management Practices During National Time Management Month

Time management isn’t just about squeezing more tasks into your day—it’s about creating systems that work for you, so you can focus on what truly matters.” — A. Marie Dingwall

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February marks National Time Management Month , a time for business owners to focus on one of their most valuable resources: time. This observance is a reminder that effective time management is critical to the success and sustainability of any business. With the ongoing challenges faced by business owners, National Time Management Month offers a chance to reassess and optimize time management practices.A 2024 survey by The Alternative Board found that poor time management is the leading productivity killer for business owners, with far-reaching consequences such as missed deadlines, backlogs, and fatigued employees. These issues not only affect internal operations but can also hurt customer satisfaction and company growth.The rise of remote work has only compounded these challenges. According to a report from Deloitte , 58% of remote workers struggle to manage their workloads effectively, leading to stress, burnout, and disengagement. With businesses increasingly relying on remote teams, the need for robust time management systems has never been more urgent.A. Marie Dingwall, a specialist in workflow optimization, highlights that National Time Management Month serves as an important opportunity for business owners to address these ongoing challenges. “This month encourages us to take a step back and evaluate how we’re managing our time. It’s about identifying opportunities to work smarter, not harder, and to create systems that foster productivity, reduce stress, and improve overall efficiency,” says Dingwall.Participating in National Time Management Month allows business owners to reflect on their current practices, identify areas for improvement, and take action. By embracing better time management strategies, businesses can enhance employee satisfaction, improve client relations, and increase overall productivity.National Time Management Month is a reminder that time is an invaluable asset—one that should be managed with intention and purpose. Business owners are encouraged to take this time to learn more about the tools and strategies that can help them streamline operations and foster a more organized, efficient work environment.About A. Marie Dingwall and &Marie SolutionsA. Marie Dingwall is the founder of &Marie Solutions, a consultancy that helps business owners optimize workflows and improve time management practices. By implementing tailored solutions, Dingwall works with businesses to reduce stress, streamline operations, and increase productivity. Certified in tools like ClickUp, Asana, and Slack, Dingwall empowers businesses to make more efficient use of their time, leading to long-term success.

