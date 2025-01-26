New Instrumental Single Release: 100% Blues Instrumental

Blues Artist Ron Turner

Featuring the Resonator Guitar, with Guitar, Saxophone, and Steel Guitar solos

CALIMESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Turner , a renowned blues artist, has announced the release of his latest single "100% Blues". The instrumental track, which showcases Turner's exceptional guitar skills, is set to captivate blues enthusiasts and music lovers alike.With over two decades of experience in the music industry, Ron Turner has established himself as a prominent figure in the blues scene. His unique blend of traditional blues with modern elements has earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. Turner's previous releases have been praised for their soulful melodies and powerful lyrics, and "100% Blues" is no exception.The new single, which is now available on all major streaming platforms, is a testament to Turner's mastery of the blues genre. The track features a mesmerizing guitar solo that is sure to leave listeners in awe. Turner's raw and emotive playing style, combined with the smooth production, creates a truly immersive listening experience. "100% Blues" is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the beauty and depth of blues music.In a recent interview, Ron Turner shared his thoughts on the new single, saying, "I am thrilled to release '100% Blues' and share my love for this genre with the world. This track is a tribute to the roots of blues music and the artists who have inspired me throughout my career. I hope it resonates with listeners and brings them joy and comfort during these challenging times.""100% Blues" is a testament to Ron Turner's talent and passion for blues music. With its captivating melodies and soul-stirring resonator guitar solo, the single is a must-add to any blues lover's playlist. Fans can stay updated on Ron Turner's music and future releases by following him on social media and streaming "100% Blues" now.

