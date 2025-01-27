Trump Administration Reinstates Global Gag Rule

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule (GGR) earlier today aboard Air Force One on his way to California. During his first term, the GGR was expanded and barred foreign NGOs that accept US funding for global health programs from using their own non-U.S. funds to provide abortion services, information, counseling, referrals, or advocacy. Today’s Presidential Memorandum reinstated that policy, applying the GGR restrictions to U.S. global health assistance provided to foreign NGOs."The reinstated GGR will cripple healthcare systems worldwide as organizations unable to comply will face devastating funding losses," said Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins, President and CEO of PAI. "Clinics will be forced to close, services will be discontinued, and the cost of care will rise, leaving millions of women without access to contraception, prenatal care, and other critical health services."Today, 164 million women have an unmet need for modern contraception. The policy denies their ability to decide if and when to become pregnant. In addition, in the past, the GGR has led to increases in unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and preventable maternal deaths due to pregnancy and childbirth."For over four decades, the GGR has prioritized harmful politics and regressive ideology over the health and lives of women, girls, and families worldwide,” explained Kazi Hutchins. “It is a policy that is out of step with the will of the American people, guidance of the global health and scientific communities, and advancement of the rights of women and youth around the world."“No matter who holds power in Washington, our mission remains unchanged. PAI will continue to advocate for reproductive rights with tenacity and unity, ensuring that communities worldwide receive the essential care they deserve. We will work relentlessly to uphold the trust placed in us to secure a healthier, more equitable future for all.”To learn more about the GGR, please visit our website at GlobalGagRule.org ###ABOUT PAIPAI is a leading civil society advocacy organization dedicated to advancing universal access to SRHR across the globe. For nearly 60 years, PAI has served as a credible source of information, a strong ally to in-country partners and an unrelenting advocate for improved and expanded SRHR at the national, regional and global levels. PAI works to advance its mission by propelling evidence-informed advocacy strategies in the United States and globally and supporting in-country CSO partners across nearly 40 low- and middle-income countries to advocate for increased access to sexual and reproductive health services and expand SRHR for all. To learn more, visit pai.org.

