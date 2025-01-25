FEMA Set to Open Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

LOS ANGELES – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Altadena to assist Californians who experienced damage to their primary home, personal property loss or have disaster-caused emergency needs related to the wildfires. At DRCs, you can get help applying for federal assistance, speak to representatives from state and federal agencies, receive updates on your FEMA application for assistance and learn about the appeals process.

Additionally, the DRC located at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center’s last day of operations is Friday, Jan. 31.

The Altadena location will open Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 W. Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other DRC locations include:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.1

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



3035 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are other ways to apply for assistance aside from going to a DRC.

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information about California’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4856. Follow FEMA Region 9 @FEMARegion9 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.