Texas Partners With New Trump Administration To Secure Border

TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 530,800 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 50,300 criminal arrests, with more than 43,000 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 622 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by 87% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities. Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott Calls On U.S. Congress To Reimburse Texas For Historic Border Security Efforts



Yesterday, Governor Abbott sent letters to U.S. Congressional Leadership and the entire Texas Congressional Delegation requesting the federal government reimburse Texas for the more than $11.1 billion in taxpayer money Texas spent to secure the border.



“President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration of violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,” reads the letters. “Over the past four years, OLS efforts successfully reduced illegal immigration into Texas by 87%, demonstrated the ongoing effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border measures, and shone a spotlight on a national crisis. In total, Texas has spent over $11.1 billion to protect the nation and secure the border. Accordingly, I am formally requesting that the federal government reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”



Read the Governor’s full letters here.

Governor Abbott Asks President Trump To Exercise Full Constitutional Authority



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott sent a letter asking newly inaugurated President Donald Trump to protect Texas and the nation from the invasion along the southern border by exercising the full scope of his constitutional authority.



The Governor continues working closely with President Trump and his Administration to end the border crisis that has plagued America for the last four years.

Governor Abbott Announces More Floating Marine Barriers Installed In Rio Grande River



Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to announce that Texas installed more floating marine barriers along the Rio Grande River.



These low-cost border barriers have been successful to deny illegal entry into Texas and are one of the effective tools the state continues to deploy to secure the border.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez: Texas Finally Has Federal Help To Secure The Border



Earlier this month, DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez joined Ken Molestina with CBS Texas to discuss how the new Trump Administration is a game-changer in Texas' fight to secure the border.



“I think it’s also going to make it more efficient,” said Lt. Olivarez. “Right now, we have support at the federal level—something we wanted the last four years. I think it’s going to be more helpful to us, also helpful to the Governor and what he has been able to do with Operation Lone Star.”

WATCH: DPS Arrests Two Smugglers From Kingsville After Webb County Pursuit



On Sunday, a smuggler in a Ram 1500 led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit on IH-35 in Webb County. Before the pursuit, a DPS trooper had observed four occupants bailing out of the vehicle and running toward the brush.



The driver, Francisco Trevino, from Kingsville, was arrested for evading arrest and four counts of smuggling of persons. The passenger, Eric Davila, from Kingsville, was charged with four counts of smuggling of persons. Four illegal immigrants were apprehended and referred to Border Patrol.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Smuggler Carrying Firearm During Webb County Traffic Stop



A DPS trooper stopped a Ford F-150 on IH-35 in Webb County this week. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the driver, Mauro Ulises Portillo Torres, from Arlington, was smuggling five illegal immigrants from Mexico. Torres and the group of Mexican nationals were wearing construction vests, attempting to blend in with construction workers along the highway.



Torres admitted he was going to be paid $2,000 to smuggle the group to San Antonio. He was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and unlawful carry of a firearm. The five illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests Three Illegal Immigrants For Criminal Trespass In Maverick County



DPS troopers arrested three illegal immigrants from Mexico for criminal trespass in Maverick County this week. Of the three, one attempted to evade but was caught and arrested. DPS troopers also found methamphetamine on his person and charged him with drug possession.

Texas National Guard Repels Illegal Border Crossers In Maverick County



Last week, Texas National Guard soldiers detected a group of migrants attempting to illegally cross into the state in Eagle Pass.



A drone team spotted the group and alerted soldiers to the group location. Texas National Guard soldiers confiscated a pair of wire cutters from one migrant and instructed the group to turn back to Mexico.

Texas National Guard Assists Law Enforcement To Apprehend 62 Illegal Immigrants



Last week, Texas National Guard soldiers used advanced technology to spot a large group of illegal immigrants along the southern border.



Soldiers working on Operation Lone Star used a Modular Mobile Surveillance System to locate 62 illegal immigrants who entered Texas from Mexico. Operation Lone Star partners quickly responded and apprehended all 62 illegal immigrants.

WATCH: Operation Lone Star Personnel Train For Mass Migration Emergencies



Earlier this week, the Texas National Guard conducted mass migration exercises with DPS and other local law enforcement partners in Laredo. This exercise helps demonstrate Texas’ capabilities to respond to any mass migration event along the southern border. Sergeant Timothy Roland, Bravo Company Team Leader, details the importance of these readiness exercises and working closely with other soldiers and law enforcement partners.



“The goal of this exercise is to have a physical show of force and a demonstration of our capabilities,” said Sgt. Roland. “In the event that something happens, you need additional support or additional troops, you have a designated element that will respond to that situation. We might be in different departments, wearing different uniforms, but we’re all Americans, and we’re all patriots, so it is a combined effort. It takes a team to make this happen and accomplish this mission of border security and protecting our country.”

