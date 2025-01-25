Register Today for 2025 Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops

Freelance Court Interpreters Paid Minimum $35 an Hour

HONOLULU – If you speak English and another language, and want to put your skills to good use, register today for one of the Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops, completion of which is mandatory to become a court interpreter.

The two-day workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Hilo: Feb. 20-21, Hale Kaulike (Hilo Courthouse)

Maui: Feb. 26-27, Hoapili Hale (Maui Courthouse)

Kona: March 4-5, Keahuolū Courthouse (Kona)

Kauaʻi: March 11-12, Puʻuhonua Kaulike (Kauaʻi Courthouse)

Oʻahu #1: March 28-29, Aliʻiōlani Hale (Supreme Court building)

Oʻahu #2: April 4-5, Aliʻiōlani Hale (Supreme Court building)

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website or contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov or 808-539-4860.

The registration fee is $25, thanks to support from the State Office of Language Access.

Individuals seeking to become court interpreters must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $35 to $100 per hour, with a two-hour minimum.