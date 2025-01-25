Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 24, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2025—On Monday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Stewart will preview the Council’s Jan. 28 meeting, which includes a briefing with Montgomery County Public School leaders about the impact that expected changes to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future could have on the school system. This briefing is the third in a series of base budget reviews the Council is conducting with MCPS.

Stewart will also discuss the Council’s upcoming briefing with Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection on the current and future plans for zero waste in the county. Additionally, she will highlight the Council’s continued work to support community values and services in the wake of changes at the federal level.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

