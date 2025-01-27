Karen Fischer, OC Paralegal Service Founder, Announces OC Divorce Coaching

OC Divorce Coaching Karen Fischer of OC Divorce Coaching OC Divorce Coaching

The longtime OC Paralegal founder is helping OC residents move beyond legal boundaries before and during the divorce process.

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Orange County-based OC Paralegal Service and company founder Karen Fischer have announced exciting new coaching services for navigating the often complicated topic of divorce. Karen Fischer is transforming divorce support with OC Divorce Coaching, aimed at helping individuals navigate the highly emotional and always confusing “before” and “during” process of divorce. OC Divorce Coaching is an expansion of Karen Fischer’s popular “pro per” divorce paperwork services, and has created a cost effective solution for OC residents to have emotional support, clarity and strategy for handling the often high-conflict stages of divorce.

Karen Fischer recognizes that overcoming these challenges takes more than legal knowledge; it involves clarity, emotional strength, and future planning. Starting at only $150/hour, clients can explore their needs via her Pain to Perspective to emPOWERment calls, which are one-off sessions where clients lead the conversation and Karen uses her expertise to provide tailored support and empower them to take confident next steps. From the moment the decision is made to pursue a divorce to the moment final paperwork is submitted for approval, Karen Fischer's OC Divorce Coaching and paperwork services are designed to make the process easy, affordable, and fair.

Process your Feelings and Emotions: Through mirroring, validation and empathizing.

Perspective and Empowerment: Gain a fresh perspective and actionable advice to tackle challenges head-on.

Personalized Support: Each call is tailored to your unique circumstances and goals.

Resource Network: Access trusted professionals, including financial advisors, mediators, mortgage specialists and therapists.

OC Divorce Coaching is a personalized service that provides clients with direct access to Karen Fischer’s team, which brings decades of experience in preparing divorce paperwork and navigating all aspects of the divorce process. The coaching one-on-one sessions guide clients through the divorce process, along with valuable insights to help them emotionally thrive during this challenging and stressful time. While lawyers play a crucial role in contested divorces, statistics show that 80% of divorces can be handled individually (pro per) with support from a document preparer and a coach who understands the experience. OC Divorce Coaching is designed to be the best solution in town for those facing divorce.

Karen Fischer has been a paralegal for over 25 years, has experienced the divorce process firsthand and through her own divorces became an advocate to those in her immediate and extended network. As a paralegal, she understands that filling out the seemingly unending paperwork can be excruciating, as many want to skip spending thousands on divorce lawyers and trendy do it yourself online all-inclusive document preparation services that drag on for months and often create confusion and then critical errors are made.

"Divorce is more than a legal battle; it’s an emotional, mental, and logistical challenge that can feel overwhelming. While lawyers handle the legal aspects, my emPOWERment Calls are designed to address the emotional toll and equip you with tools to navigate the divorce landscape with confidence. I’ve walked in your shoes and understand how complex this journey can be. My mission is to help you process your emotions, gain clarity, and reclaim your strength, focus, and hope. You no longer have to face this alone—I’m here to guide and support you every step of the way." – Karen Fischer / OC Paralegal Service founder and Divorce Coach

Learn more about OC Divorce Coaching and Karen Fischer at www.ocparalegalservice.com/divorce-coaching

About Karen Fischer & OC Paralegal Service:

Karen Fischer is a seasoned legal professional with over 20 years of experience as a paralegal in Orange County, California. Throughout her distinguished career, Karen has practiced in diverse areas of law, including Family Law, Civil Litigation, Corporate Law, and Estate Planning. She has contributed her expertise to prominent law firms such as Andrade & Associates, Perkins Coie, and Watt, Tieder, Hoffer & Fitzgerald. Karen recently announced her latest services branded under OC Divorce Coaching, which provides Coaching and emPOWERment Calls, one-off sessions where clients lead the conversation and Karen uses her expertise to provide tailored support and help clients take confident next steps.

Karen’s purpose is to leverage her gifts, talents, and experience to enhance the well-being of her clients. Whether assisting individuals or businesses, she brings a resourceful, solutions-oriented mindset and an unwavering work ethic. Recognized by her peers for her exceptional organizational and leadership skills, Karen instills confidence in her clients by ensuring their legal documents are meticulously prepared and their needs are fully supported.

Beyond her extensive legal background, Karen is an ordained minister, Life Coach, and Certified Hypnotherapist. These additional qualifications reflect her deep commitment to addressing the emotional and practical challenges her clients face, offering them holistic guidance during pivotal moments in their lives. Karen is a proud mother of two grown sons. A native of San Clemente, California, she now resides in Dana Point, where she enjoys the coastal lifestyle. In her free time, you’ll find Karen leading hiking groups along the picturesque beaches of Dana Point, engaging in a friendly game of golf, dancing the country two-step, and helping others find clarity and strength in their lives.

Karen Fischer’s unique combination of legal expertise and life coaching skills makes her a trusted ally for those navigating complex legal and personal challenges.

OC Paralegal Service specializes in assisting clients with the complexities of preparing legal documents. Whether it’s divorce, child custody, small claims, or civil litigation, OC Paralegal Service ensures documents are completed accurately, confidentially, and on time. As registered and bonded legal document assistants, they provide affordable services as a cost-effective alternative to traditional attorney rates. Clients can rely on OC Paralegal Service for their dedication to honesty, efficiency, loyalty, and passion. Visit them online to learn more about how they can assist with your legal document preparation needs.

