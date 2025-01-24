Submit Release
Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Caldwell, Sumner County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Caldwell public water supply system located in Sumner County. The advisory was issued because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

Drinking water samples collected from the City of Caldwell indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.  

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 620-845-6676 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

