The Chocolate Room in Brooklyn Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The Chocolate Room

Innovative chocolate café taps star chef Vicki Wells, a five-time winner on "Iron Chef America”

You can’t stay in business for 20 years without an exceptional staff and loyal customers. Our team’s hard work pays off every day when we see the joy on our customers’ faces.” — The Chocolate Room Cofounder Jon Payson

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been praised in O Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Eater, and many other publications, The Chocolate Room turns twenty this month — and hires a star chef for the road ahead.

To celebrate, founders Jon Payson and Naomi Josepher will give away mini chocolate cupcakes and mini cups of their legendary hot chocolate, both Classic and Dark. A raffle will give customers online and off a chance to win what O Magazine described as “a luscious and perfect three-layer blackout cake,” a 12-piece Signature Chocolate Box, a pound of award-winning Classic Hot Chocolate Mix, and a $20 Chocolate Room Gift Card. (Details on how to enter the contest are below.)

“We focused on quality chocolate from the beginning,” said The Chocolate Room Cofounder Jon Payson. “But you can’t stay in business for 20 years without an exceptional staff and loyal customers. Our team’s hard work pays off every day when we see the joy on our customers’ faces. We know Vicki will only expand the number of people who love our sweet products. Come enjoy great chocolate with us!”

Chef Vicki Wells joins The Chocolate Room as the next step in a storied career. She gained classic French pastry training at La Varenne in Paris, did classic French recipe development with Madeleine Kamman, and earned a professional chef's diploma at Creative Cuisine in Cambridge, Mass.

When Wells was at Bolo, in 2003, William Grimes wrote in the New York Times that her Sherry Robiola Cheesecake "may be the finest cheesecake known to humankind.” Pastry Art and Design named her one of the "Top Ten Pastry Chefs in America” two years in a row. A five-time winner as Bobby Flay's sous chef on "Iron Chef America.” Food & Wine Magazine said Wells is “a genius at pulling recipes apart and reassembling them in brand new ways, in combinations that are uniquely her own.”

The Chocolate Room offers two ways to enter the contest: (1) If you’re following @thechocolateroombrooklyn on Instagram, simply like their anniversary post on Sunday, Jan 26th, and then tag at least one friend in the comments below that post; or (2) Come into the store and fill out your name and email address. The drawing will take place on Saturday, Feb 15th, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.