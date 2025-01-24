Request for 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan submissions

Each year, the City of Lawrence prepares a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which allows the City to identify the needs of the community and prepare a long-term funding strategy to meet those needs. It includes any projects that involve needed repairs or improvements to our existing infrastructure (streets, parks, city facilities, sewers, etc.) and the acquisition or construction of new infrastructure (fire stations, traffic signals, roundabouts, etc.) with an estimated cost of $100,000 or more.

The process of developing the 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan has begun and the public is encouraged to submit improvement projects for consideration. If you have specific projects with an estimated cost of $100,000 or more with a life expectancy of more than two years that address a need in your neighborhood or elsewhere in the City; or, if you are developing a project that will be funded through the creation of benefit districts and you anticipate City participation, now is the time to submit those projects.

Access more information and the electronic form online: lawrenceks.portal.opengov.com.

The application for CIP projects is open now. The deadline for submitting is 5 p.m. on February 21, 2025. Materials can be submitted electronically through the website or completed in person with the Finance Department at City Hall, 6 East 6th Street.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

