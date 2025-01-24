Youth Wildlife Artwork Contest Now Open

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee youth are invited to submit their original art of native fish for to Tennessee Art of Conservation contest. The contest was created by national nonprofit Wildlife Forever to inspire and connect youth to the outdoors.

The Fish Art contest is free and open to all youth ages 5-18 years old. Entries must feature a wild fish in natural habitat, with preference given to species native to Tennessee. Goldfish, guppies, bettas, and koi are not eligible.

Artwork must be the contestant’s original creation and may not reproduce other artists’ work. Participants are allowed to use photos or videos as source material for inspiration when designing their art. The use of books and online resources are also a good tool to research the selected species.

Artwork must be created in 2D mediums (paint, colored pencil, crayon, marker, collage, etc.). Only one entry is allowed per person, previous entries are not eligible.

Complete rules and submission requirements are available on The Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation website (https://www.theartofconservation.org). The contest deadline is Feb. 28.

