Governor Stein On President Trump’s Visit to Western North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, January 24 - Governor Josh Stein released the following statement regarding President Trump’s visit to western North Carolina:  

“It’s a positive signal that President Trump made his first visit outside the capital as President to our mountains. I thanked the President for coming and asked for his support of $20 billion in additional disaster relief and for 100% reimbursement of eligible FEMA expenses for another six months.

“Families, businesses, and communities are struggling and need these urgent resources to help them rebuild. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration in the coming weeks and months to get people what they need to rebuild and recover.”  

