Gov. Little signs SPEED Act to further streamline state permitting

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2025-02 today, the Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development (SPEED) Act aimed at better coordinating state permitting on big projects that promote energy independence, support national security, and drive our economy.

“Idaho leads the nation in streamlining regulations and promoting good government, but there is always more we can do to improve. With President Trump’s return to the White House, there is a renewed focus on efficiency in government at the federal level. In that same spirit, here in Idaho we are going to take even more steps to make sure state government does not get in the way of projects that support our economy,” Governor Little said.

The executive order creates a new SPEED Council comprised of several state agency directors that will expedite the review of permits, increase collaboration with project proponents, boost public transparency, and seek to eliminate duplicative or unnecessary statutes and rules.

Large scale projects that require permits from multiple state agencies could include electricity generation and transmission projects, mining projects, data center development, fabrication facilities, water facilities, and other important projects that support communities across Idaho, as determined by the SPEED Council.

Governor Little was joined by joined by Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and several state agency directors today for the signing of the SPEED Act. Richard Stover, administrator of the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, will chair the SPEED Council and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke will advise the council.

“We want state government to work as hard as the people we serve. Idaho already excels in promoting smart, responsible regulations but we can always do better. I applaud Governor Little’s administration for taking this next logical step and keeping our foot on the gas when it comes to removing barriers that make Idaho an even better place to live. I look forward to my involvement with the SPEED Council and moving forward projects that are critical in energy, national security, and economic growth,” Lt. Governor Bedke said.

Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan includes funding for the SPEED Council to do its work.

Executive Order 2025-02, the SPEED Act, can be found at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/eo-2025-02.pdf