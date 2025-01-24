Press Releases

Preliminary Testing Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

January 24, 2025

Enhanced biosecurity protocols encouraged to protect animal and human health

Enhanced biosecurity protocols encouraged to protect animal and human health

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) reports that the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (CVMDL) has detected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, or bird flu, in a backyard flock in New Haven County. This marks the second detection of H5N1 in domestic birds this year and the first in New Haven County in 2025. Last week state officials announced a confirmed detection in a backyard flock in New London County.

State officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Confirmation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) is pending with final results anticipated in the coming days.

H5N1 is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that can be spread from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. It affects domestic poultry, such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with wild migratory waterfowl. At this time there is no effective treatment or approved vaccine for the virus in poultry.

“We continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we respond to reports of sick domestic birds to protect both animal and human health,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “It’s important that all flock owners take the proper steps to protect their birds, remain vigilant in monitoring their flock for sudden changes, and report suspected cases promptly.”

Biosecurity Tips

All poultry owners and producers are advised to enhance biosecurity protocols to protect their backyard and commercial poultry flocks against H5N1. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s Defend the Flock website. Best practices include:

Keep wild birds and rodents out of poultry houses and coops.

Don’t let poultry have contact with migratory waterfowl or other wild birds.

Wash hands and disinfect boots before and after entering the poultry area.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and supplies between uses.

Buy birds from reputable sources to receive heathy birds.

Restrict traffic onto and off your property.

Have a written biosecurity plan in place.

Reporting Suspected Cases

To report sick domestic birds, including unexplained high number of deaths, sudden drop in egg production, or sudden reduction in feed or water intake, contact the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

If you see several dead wild birds (more than 5) in one location or notice that several birds die in the same area over the course of several days, this is a situation where testing of dead birds may be warranted. Fill out this form and please call the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.

Human Risk Remains Low

No person to person spread of H5N1 has been detected to date. In order to minimize the risk of a virus mutation that could lead to person to person spread, depopulation of poultry is necessary. The Connecticut Department of Public Health continues to assess the risk to the general public in Connecticut as low. No H5N1 virus detections have occurred to date in people, livestock, or other domestic animals in Connecticut. Surveillance for cases in humans and animals is ongoing throughout the state.

Residents are reminded that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to internal temperature of 165°F kills bacteria and viruses.

“The current risk of infection from H5N1 to residents of Connecticut remains low. While we have no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this time, we need to remain vigilant,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “If you see a bird that appears to be ill, you need to stay away. While the risk of infection to humans is low, having direct contact with a sick bird can result in people becoming infected with H5N1.”

Commissioner Juthani added that the CDC is currently monitoring numerous H5N1 cases throughout the country and tracking the spread of the virus in states where it has been identified in people or animals.

H5N1 Resources

CT DoAg Avian Influenza webpage

Reporting Dead Wild Birds

HPAI detections in commercial and backyard poultry

Information on human H5N1 cases in the United States

DPH H5N1 webpage.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

CT DoAg: Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov; 860-573-0323

CT DPH: Chris Boyle, Christopher.Boyle@ct.gov; 860-706-9654