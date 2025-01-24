Secretary Naig Comments on Ag Actions in First Week of Trump Administration

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 24, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s first week back in office

“President Donald Trump hit the ground running with a whirlwind first week back in the White House. I appreciate his initial signs of support for America’s farmers,” said Secretary Naig. “My team is eager to work with the Trump administration on our shared priorities to ensure the vitality of rural communities, including achieving fairness in our trade relationships, protecting our valuable livestock industry, and accelerating the pace of voluntary conservation and water quality efforts.”

Secretary Naig also praised the President’s policy directives in support of biofuels, and applauded Brooke Rollins’ commitment to serving all of agriculture.

Support for Biofuels

President Trump was a strong supporter of biofuels during his first term and it’s clear his second is off to a strong start. As part of his executive order declaring a national energy emergency, President Trump committed to finding a pathway to allow the nationwide, year-round sale of E15. He has also directed federal agencies to review and reduce burdensome regulations that hamper the development or use of domestic energy resources, including biofuels.

“President Trump has signaled that homegrown biofuels will be a key part of his plan to unleash American energy dominance. Drivers save with every fill up at the pump, good jobs are created in rural Iowa, and increased biofuels usage directly supports the price of corn and soybeans through more market demand. Biofuels are a win-win for everyone.”

Brooke Rollins Confirmation Hearing

“I was glad to hear USDA Secretary nominee Brooke Rollins express her commitment to our farmers, and her intent to return USDA to its core mission of supporting all American agriculture. I have confidence that Rollins will be a strong advocate for our hardworking farmers as the administration considers its approach to the many challenges and opportunities ahead for American agriculture. From passage and then implementation of a new modernized five-year Farm Bill and addressing our agricultural trade deficit to preparing for and responding to threats to our food security from foreign animal diseases, I know we will all be ready to help Secretary Rollins and her team be successful in the months and years ahead.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship works with our counterparts at USDA on a daily basis, and we are eager to find more ways to strengthen our collaboration under Rollins’ leadership.

“It is clear President Trump has selected the right person to lead USDA for the next four years and I am very pleased to see that many of the other senior roles are being filled by highly capable leaders. I urge the Senate to quickly confirm Brooke Rollins so she can begin serving all of American agriculture by working with states like Iowa to support our nation’s farmers.”

