Secretary Naig Invites Applications for Century and Heritage Farm Recognition

Applications for recognition at 2025 Iowa State Fair will be accepted through June 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 11, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig invites eligible Iowa farm owners to apply for Century or Heritage Farm recognition as part of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) Century and Heritage Farm Program. The program was created by the Department and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to honor families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

“Century and Heritage Farm families embody the very best of our state, showcasing the strength and perseverance that define Iowa agriculture. The pride, stories, and legacies of these multi-generational farm families are truly inspiring,” said Secretary Naig. “The Century and Heritage Farm ceremony at the Iowa State Fair is a celebration of Iowa agriculture, and I look forward to honoring these families every year. I encourage eligible families to submit their applications and join us at this great event.”

To be recognized in 2025, completed applications must be postmarked or received by the Department by June 1, 2025. The ceremonies honoring the 2025 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held on August 14, 2025, in the historic Livestock Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair.

“Agriculture drives our great state, and it’s an honor to partner with IDALS to recognize the multi-generational farm families leading that progress,” said Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “Century and Heritage Farm families have deep roots in Iowa and these awards are a great way to honor their stories of dedication, innovation and perseverance.”

To apply, download and complete the application found on the Department’s website and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Wallace State Office Building

502 E. Ninth St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also request an application from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

This is the 49th year of the Century Farm Program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 21,000 farms from across the state have received this distinction. This is the 18th year of the Heritage Farm Program and more than 2,000 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006.

To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit the database on the Department’s website. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Department’s Flickr website.