New Book Confronts “Doom and Gloom” About Anxious Kids; Offers a Positive, Optimistic, and Hopeful View

Smartphones and generative AI are kids’ passport and portal to the future, They are becoming new human ‘body parts,’ bringing new ways of thinking and creating that we didn’t have before.” — Marc Prensky, Author and expert on kids and technology

A new book from the thought leader who coined the term "digital native" helps parents, grandparents, teachers, and educators see the positive side of technology as it applies to today's kids so they guide children into the future with hope, not fear. Third Millennium Kids by Marc Prensky is the positive counterpoint to current best-sellers about "anxious kids" and the Surgeon General's warnings about addiction and loneliness.In Third Millennium Kids (EAI Press, $24.99), Prensky, an award-winning author, worldwide speaker, and expert on technology and kids, explains that children are anxious today because their world is quickly changing, and adult fears about these changes are getting passed down to them in ways that aren't beneficial.This "brilliantly fundamental, wonderfully different, and surprisingly practical" book based on conversations with hundreds of kids around the world and a keen understanding of what's coming for them, offers families and educators hundreds of "action paths" they can take to relieve anxiety in young people. This action will help children and young adults move to a successful future in a third millennium world that is very different from the one their parents, teachers, and grandparents grew up in.Prensky argues that the elements needed for kids to thrive in their exponentially changing times – high enthusiasm, low stress, expanded imagination, more self-knowledge, and real-world accomplishment with impact – are missing from many schools.In simple, direct language, the book shows, clearly and practically:• How the world our kids are growing up in is so different from the world their parents experienced• How it will likely evolve• What kids will need to thrive in it"Smartphones and generative AI are kids' passport and portal to the future," says Prensky. "They are becoming new human 'body parts,' bringing new ways of thinking and creating that we didn't have before. Young people need to be comfortable with these opportunities from birth."Prensky has a lifetime of experience working with kids and listening to them in many settings. Trained as a scientist, educator, and musician at Oberlin, Yale, and Harvard, he has spoken in more than 50 countries and authored 12 books. He coined the terms "digital natives" and "digital Immigrants" now in the Oxford English Dictionary. He has also designed educational 3D videogames for both kids and adults.Third Millennium Kids: A Hell Yes! Low Stress Guide for Everyone ($24.99, 348 pages, 6x9 paperback, also on Kindle, ISBN 979-8991181907) is available on Amazon at amazon.com/dp/B0DC3J8XV6. For more information, visit prenskybooks.com

