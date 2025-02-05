Simpson Aerospace Services (SAS) Introduces New Narrow Body APU Access Stand

Simpson Aerospace Services (SAS) has introduced a new APU Access Stand that offers more flexibility and requires less hangar space to operate and store.

ELIZABETH, IN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simpson Aerospace Services (SAS) has released the newest Narrow Body APU Access Stand in their line-up of state-of-the-art ground service equipment. This Narrow Body APU stand is built to accommodate the Boeing 737 and Airbus 300 series and allows crew to service and/or remove the auxiliary power unit safely and efficiently. Customized safety sliders let the access portal open fully, allowing the APU to be removed and directly lowered to a shipping stand. A standout feature of this product lies in its size and shape, as it offers more capabilities while requiring less floor space to operate and store when not in use.Features of the Narrow Body APU Access Stand include:-- Overall footprint of just 183 by 194 inches-- Deck load capacity of 2,500 lbs.-- Articulating stairs with 30-inch steps-- Stabilizing jacks-- Swivel casters with directional locks-- Forklift jacking with a 45-inch adjustable range-- Forward slide and swing protected railings-- Tow bar for easy maneuverings-- OSHA 1910 guardrails-- APU removal/installation sliders“Our stands are custom-made and built to our client’s precise specifications,” says Coy Stepro, general manager of SAS, the Indiana-based firm that serves North American air carriers and MROs. “Designs that create less stress and strain on mechanics, provide non-slip surfaces, ergonomic steps, lifts that reduce stress and strain, and sliders that eliminate gaps and prevent falls are all part of the engineering that go into our products.”If you would like to learn more about this stand or receive detailed drawings on it or others, contact SAS at (812) 969-2766 or visit their website at www.Simpson-Services.com ABOUT SIMPSON SERVICES AND SIMPSON AEROSPACE SERVICESSimpson Aerospace Services, a division of Simpson Services Inc., manufactures and installs aircraft stands for commercial and military applications. The company’s stands and platforms are engineered to provide safe access and working environments for aircraft technicians and mechanics. SAS also works to reduce overall equipment needs and save their clients repair time and money.“We build every product with customer input and direction and adapt and modify designs to fit our clients’ needs,” says Stepro. “Part of the quality service we offer is realizing each client has differing work practices, and how important those practices are when creating the final solution. At the end of the day, our purpose is to provide exceptional work for those who appreciate exceptional service.”

