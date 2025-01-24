Ascendo AI Agents Now Available on SAP Store: The First AI Agents for SAP Field Service Management Ascendo AI's FSM Extension for SAP Ascendo AI's GenAI Agent for FSM Ascendo AI's AI Coworker for Field Service Management Ascendo AI FSM Agent

Ascendo AI, the pioneering AI knowledge-first agent platform, proudly announces the official availability of its AI Agents for SAP FSM on the SAP Store.

Ascendo AI’s solutions are a great example of how our partners are driving change for field service operations with AI-driven scenarios, augmenting SAP Field Service Management.” — Viktor Kehayov, VP and Head of FSM and AI at SAP

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendo AI, the pioneering AI knowledge-first agent platform, proudly announces the official availability of its AI Agents for SAP Field Service Management on the SAP Store. This marks a significant milestone as the first AI-powered field service agents integrated with SAP FSM, delivering real-time, AI-driven workflows to empower dispatch managers, field technicians, and service organizations.Listing on the SAP Store provides customers with seamless access to Ascendo AI’s intelligent agent capabilities, enabling faster adoption and rapid deployment. With Ascendo AI Agents, enterprises can scale their field service operations by optimizing workflows, enhancing troubleshooting accuracy, and creating actionable knowledge — all powered by predictive analytics and contextual intelligence.Driving Next-Level Field Service Management with AI AgentsAscendo AI's SAP Store integration offers customers the following game-changing capabilities:-Knowledge Creation Agents: Instantly create and access expert-level insights from past activities, manuals, and other knowledge sources directly within SAP FSM. Reduce knowledge gaps and triage times with AI-driven metadata capture.-Resolution Agents: Utilize conversational AI to access detailed root cause analysis, identify necessary parts, and pinpoint top-performing technicians for issue resolution.-One-Click Game Plan Workflow Agents: Simplify detailed game plan creation to enhance First Time Fix Rates (FTFR), minimize dispatches, and distribute knowledge globally with a single click.-Parts Agents: Enable field technicians to request, recommend, and order parts seamlessly, accelerating issue resolution and optimizing inventory usage.-Privacy Agents: Ensure secure data handling with AI-driven data obfuscation for safe integration and privacy-first AI workflows.A Transformative Solution for Field Service IndustriesThe launch of Ascendo AI Agents on SAP Store supports industries including:-Energy and Utilities-Industrial and General Manufacturing-Medical Devices-Telecom and High Tech“Deploying AI solutions should be fast, simple, and impactful. With Ascendo AI’s integration on the SAP Store, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate their AI-driven field service transformation with immediate access to our platform,” said Karpagam ('Kay') Narayanan, CEO and Co-founder of Ascendo AI. “We are thrilled to partner with SAP to deliver innovative, AI-powered coworker capabilities that redefine service excellence.”Unleashing the Power of AI-First Field Service with SAP"Ascendo AI’s solutions are a great example of how our partners are driving change for field service operations with AI-driven scenarios, augmenting SAP Field Service Management," says Viktor Kehayov, Vice President and Head of Field Service Management and AI at SAP Sales and Service Product Engineering. "By leveraging data our powerful extensibility framework, and blending their SAP data with 3rd party data through Ascendo AI’s AI engine, our customers can swiftly generate real-time, AI-driven work instructions and enable intelligent workflows for field execution.With Ascendo AI, enterprises gain AI-powered predictions, troubleshooting insights, and proactive service planning — reducing costs, improving service times, and delivering enhanced customer experiences. Now available on SAP Store, deploying these capabilities is faster and more intuitive than ever before.Learn MoreExperience the future of field service management with Ascendo AI. To explore our AI-driven agents for SAP Field Service Management, visit the SAP Store: Ascendo AI Agents for SAP Field Service Management About Ascendo AIAscendo AI delivers AI coworker technology to technical and field service teams, enhancing service efficiency and knowledge management. By leveraging predictive AI, contextual guidance, and intelligent automation, Ascendo AI optimizes dispatching, game plan creation, and troubleshooting to improve first-time fix rates and reduce service costs.For media inquiries, contact: gtm@ascendo.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.