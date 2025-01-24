HQ RIO Customer Service Hour program focuses on assisting Airmen

Over a regular chat in 2023, Lt. Col. Phillips and Lt. Col. Karl decided that IMAs would benefit from human interaction when discussing readiness items or getting questions answered. Thus, the concept of the customer service hour was birthed.

RIO launched the customer-service platform in 2023 and called it the DTS cafe. This one-hour virtual ‘cafe’ was where IRs could get help with DTS by an expert. Due to the size of the organization and the geographic size, walk-in customer services hours are non-existent for some IRs. The DTS cafe offered that human experience.

It quickly grew. IRs received assistance in DTS, and then asked the experts if they could help in another area.

While it initially focused on the Defense Travel System transition, it quickly grew to include topics dealing with pay, UTAPS, medical readiness, and detachment assistance.

“The customer service hour RIO provides to IMAs is a great way to talk with a real person to resolve an issue— be it pay, leave, orders, etc. The last time I used it my issue was resolved by the next day,” said Col. Beth Horine, Mobilization Assistant to the Director, Air Force Public Affairs. “I appreciate HQ RIO offering this service.”

“Now, the CSH is comprised of 20 HQ RIO, detachment and ARPC staff members that manage multiple breakout rooms,” said Lt. Col. Erin Karl, an IMA assigned to HQ RIO and who spearheads and leads the CSH.

During the CSH, Airmen can talk to Subject Matter Experts in HQ RIO Travel, Pay, Orders, Medical, Talent Management, UTAPS Support Cell, all the detachments, with periodic participation from ARPC Promotions and Reserve Retirement.

“I truly enjoy helping Individual Reservists navigate their inquiries and questions and providing solutions, said Lt. Col. Kelli Phillips, Chief IR Operations, RIO, Detachment 6. “Being able to give the IRs that one-on-one customer service and resolving their issues or concerns at the point of need has been incredibly rewarding. I believe by providing this type of communication platform for the member it enhances their overall experience as an IR which is HQ RIO’s mission “Provide tailored global customer support to empower ready Individual Reservists who create mission impact.”

Each week, about 100 IRs attend the CSH for assistance.

"I found the Customer Service Hour to be highly practical and beneficial,” said Capt. Marius Asafeti, IMA Chaplain, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano AB, Italy. “I'm so grateful for the SMEs that provided efficient clarity and care, enabling me to focus on the mission while they helped with administrative processes."

The service will continue to be offered, and Airmen can rest assured their concerns and questions will be answered during the CSH.

The virtual events are held Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning each week, with the exception of federal holidays and AFRC family days. Members can attend from any device, personal or military, without the need to log in. To learn more, click here.



