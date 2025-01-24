Submit Release
Tennessee Document Processing Centers to Close; FEMA Help Remains

The Document Processing Centers operated by FEMA will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan.24.  

While FEMA centers were open, more than 5,146 people were able to get information and guidance in face-to-face meetings with  FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies and organizations.  

FEMA urges survivors to stay in touch. For more information, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time seven days a week and specialists speak many languages. 

Applying for assistance is an ongoing process that began when you submitted your application. FEMA may try to get in touch with you from an unknown number. You could receive a letter from FEMA letting you know that your application has missing or incomplete information. Be sure to provide any information that is needed.

