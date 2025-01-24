Gov. Lee to Deliver Seventh State of the State Address on February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced he will deliver his seventh State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 10 at 6 p.m. CST. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“Tennessee is continuing to lead the nation as a beacon of opportunity, security and freedom,” said Gov. Lee. “It’s time for us to innovate to create a brighter future for our state, and in the coming year, I look forward to a continued partnership with the General Assembly to accomplish our legislative priorities and provide greater opportunity for all Tennesseans.”

The address can be found on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.