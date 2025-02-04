BioSteel Partners with BlacktipH to Champion Hydration Excellence in the Fishing Community

Leading Sports Hydration Brand Teams Up with Premier Digital Fishing Platform to Elevate Safety and Performance on the Water

Fishing in extreme conditions requires more than just skill, it demands proper hydration to maintain focus, endurance, and overall well-being.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

ONTARIO, WINDSOR, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the leader in clean and healthy hydration, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BlacktipH , the world’s largest fishing channel and social media platform. This collaboration connects two globally recognized brands with shared values of performance, health, and a shared hometown connection between BioSteel CEO Dan Crosby and BlacktipH founder Josh Jorgensen, who are both from Windsor, Ontario.The partnership developed naturally, as Josh, the founder and producer of BlacktipH, and his brother Jake, the Vice President, were talking about finding a drink sponsor for the show. Jake who has been a loyal customer of BioSteel for years reached out to Dan to talk about the opportunity and shared the story of Josh’s health.Known for fishing in some of the hottest climates on the planet and spending long hours on the water while chasing the largest fish in the ocean, hydration is an essential part of their lifestyle. Josh’s decision to trust BioSteel became even more meaningful after his successful battle with cancer, where health and clean nutrition became a top priority.BlacktipH’s audience includes a growing roster of celebrity and professional athlete clientele who have joined Josh and Jake on epic fishing adventures. Many of these athletes are already familiar with BioSteel, trusted by professional athletes since its founding in 2009. This shared connection makes the partnership even more compelling, as it unites BlacktipH’s influence and BioSteel’s legacy in fueling peak performance.“Josh and Jake’s dedication to their craft mirrors BioSteel’s commitment to performance and health, and the fact that so many of their celebrity and professional athlete guests are already BioSteel fans underscores how natural this partnership is,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.For Josh Jorgensen, founder and producer of BlacktipH, the partnership represents a full-circle moment: “After my cancer battle, I’ve been extremely conscious of what I put into my body. Spending hours on the ocean in the blazing sun makes hydration critical, and BioSteel was the only brand the team trusted. Partnering with them feels like a natural step for us, especially since so many of the athletes who join our adventures already believe in the product.”Jake Jorgensen, Vice President of BalckTipH, added, “Hydration isn’t just a convenience—it’s essential when you’re out in extreme heat battling massive fish. We’ve been a loyal BioSteel user for years because of its clean ingredients and effectiveness. This partnership allows us to share that message with our community and the high-performing athletes we collaborate with.”Through this partnership, BioSteel and BlacktipH aim to highlight the importance of hydration and clean nutrition for anyone living an active lifestyle, while continuing to inspire millions of fishing enthusiasts worldwide to make healthier choices.About BioSteelFounded in 2009, BioSteel is the leader in clean, healthy hydration and nutrition products. Trusted by professional athletes worldwide, BioSteel’s product portfolio includes sugar-free hydration drinks, protein powders, and other sports nutrition products designed to support performance, recovery, and overall health. Committed to providing products free of sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives, BioSteel is redefining the hydration and sports nutrition landscape for athletes and active individuals alike.About BlacktipHBlacktipH is the world’s largest fishing channel and social media platform, captivating millions with exciting fishing adventures and educational content. Founded by Josh Jorgensen, BlacktipH is known for fishing in some of the most extreme conditions on the planet, inspiring outdoor enthusiasts worldwide with its passion for adventure and excellence. The channel’s impressive roster of celebrity and professional athlete guests further solidifies its reputation as a global leader in outdoor entertainment.

