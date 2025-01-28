Freetour.com and Donicus Announce Strategic Integration

Rafael Canca (Donicus) and Ignacio Merino (Freetour.com). Photo by Khrystyna Kinson

Simplifying reservation management with centralized bookings and real-time availability to enhance efficiency for tour providers.

MADRID, SPAIN, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freetour.com , the leading platform for free walking tours and low-cost travel experiences, announced during the FITUR International Tourism Fair its integration agreement with Donicus , an innovative system that centralizes tour guides' bookings from multiple channels into a single dashboard.This agreement aims to simplify reservation management by enabling bookings made through Freetour.com to be directly managed via Donicus. Moreover, the integration will allow Freetour.com to access real-time service availability, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the overall experience for both providers and users.“At Donicus, we have always strived to simplify the lives of tour guides,” said Rafael Canca Repiso, CEO of Donicus. “This collaboration with Freetour.com is a significant step towards that goal. By combining technology and innovation, we aim to deliver a more streamlined and efficient experience for our users.”Tour providers will be able to optimize resources and time by centralizing reservation management and avoiding availability errors, resulting in better customer service.“The integration with Donicus will make reservation management easier for tour providers, allowing them to focus on what they do best: providing unforgettable experiences for travelers,” said Ignacio Merino Romero , Head of Business Development at Freetour.com.

