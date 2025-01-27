Zero Overdose Partners with Verity Health to Enhance Overdose Prevention and Safety Planning

This collaboration integrates advanced digital tools with proactive overdose safety planning

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zero Overdose, a pioneering national organization dedicated to preventing overdose events and deaths, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Verity Health, a leader in patient engagement technology. This collaboration aims to integrate advanced digital tools with proactive overdose safety planning. This will enhance the effectiveness of intervention strategies, improve long-term recovery rates, and—most importantly—extend the reach of life-saving interventions like Overdose Safety Planning©.With the opioid crisis continuing to claim lives across the nation, Zero Overdose is committed to implementing innovative strategies to combat this ongoing epidemic. The partnership with Verity Health utilizes the Verity app, a cutting-edge, patient-centered platform that uses gamification and behavioral economics to improve engagement and adherence to care. Patients earn points, streaks, badges, and gift cards for completing solo and team-based challenges that enhance engagement in their healthcare and recovery journeys.The Verity app’s capabilities include advanced analytics to predict risk factors and measure outcomes, real-time alerts for healthcare teams, continuous engagement between the patient and their care team, and a user-friendly interface for patients to manage their health more effectively. This technology not only supports the work of clinicians but also empowers patients with the tools they need to stay safe, make smart choices, and develop long-term healthy habits.Dr. Jorge R. Petit, Strategy and Development Officer of Zero Overdose, says, “Our collaboration with Verity Health represents a vital step forward in our mission to save lives. By leveraging the Verity app’s functionalities, we can more effectively engage with individuals at risk, optimize our Overdose Safety Planning, and improve care and engagement.”Zero Overdose and Verity Health are dedicated to this long-term partnership, aiming to expand the program based on outcomes and feedback from participating individuals, communities, and organizations. The goal is to create a replicable model of success that can be implemented nationwide to reduce overdose incidents and save lives.“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our focus on patient-centered solutions,” says Alex Ferstenberg, CEO of Verity Health. “By leveraging our patient-focused engagement platform with Zero Overdose's safety planning framework and training expertise, we are able to tackle both sides of the care model head-on—and set a new standard of excellence in the fight against the overdose crisis.”About ZOZero Overdose is a national nonprofit committed to combating the ongoing opioid crisis and reducing overdose events and deaths through comprehensive community engagement and evidence-informed interventions. As a leader in overdose prevention, Zero Overdose collaborates with healthcare providers, community organizations, and government entities to implement targeted strategies that enhance public awareness and promote Overdose Safety Planning. Through strategic partnerships and dedicated advocacy, Zero Overdose aims to create a safer environment for all, significantly lowering overdose events and deaths and paving the way for a future where Zero Overdose is achievable.About Verity HealthVerity is a Motivational Incentive program that uses Gamification and Behavioral Economics to help improve patient engagement, retention, adherence, and outcomes for those seeking Substance Use and Behavioral Healthcare services. Practices, Employers, Schools, and Health Plans all use Verity's mobile technology to better engage with their population and improve their mental health outcomes.Participants can earn points, streaks, badges, and gift cards for completing Goals & Challenges related to mindfulness and breathing practices, medication adherence, session attendance, goal-setting, completing screeners, and more. Verity draws on the latest clinically validated research on habit formation, contingency management, gamification, and therapeutic outcomes to motivate patients to meaningfully engage in their healthcare journey. Patients spend only a fraction of their time each week in direct contact with their healthcare providers. Meaningful change occurs between sessions, when patients find their own agency to continuously engage in their mental health each day. Verity offers a platform that keeps the patient engaged and gently nudges them towards their goals.For more information about Zero Overdose and our initiatives, visit [ https://www.zerooverdose.org ]. To learn more about how Verity Health is using gamification and behavioral economics to improve patient engagement and outcomes in mental health and substance use, visit [ https://www.verityhealth.io ].

