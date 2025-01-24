Alex Miller Recruits Longtime Friend Emily Ann Roberts For New Track, “More Country Than You”

Alex Miller + Emily Ann Roberts Credit: Jamie Wendt More Country Than You single cover

First Duet Released By American Idol & The Voice Alums; People.com Premiered Track

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country entertainer and American Idol alum Alex Miller has recruited The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts to pair up for a sassy, nostalgia-inspired up-tempo duet on his new streaming offering, “More Country Than You.” Amusing lyrics and attitude to spare give this song a vibe that both young singers say was inspired by the classic pairings of Johnny and June, Conway and Loretta, and George and Tammy. Nashville Scene/TN Tribune writer Ron Wynn describes the track as “equal parts flirtatious and funny, self-deprecating and enjoyable. Miller and Roberts provide the mix of charm and heat that’s at the heart of all great duets. Beautifully sung and superbly executed.”I can stack bales of hayIn a barn loft all day longI can grab my old guitarAnd sing you a Bocephus songI wear Bass Pro hatI like a Copenhagen chewGirl, I think I’m a little more country than youWell, I can bait my own hookPut up my own deer standI squirrel my cash awayIn a coffee canMy pair of Lucchese bootsKnow how to boot scootBoy, I think I’m a little more country than you (Miller/Roberts/Whyte)The streaming track enjoyed an exclusive premiere on PEOPLE.com (January 22). “More Country Than You” is available across all streaming platforms.Miller says he and his co-writers wanted listeners to hear the song and think: “Dadgum, now that’s Country.” He adds, “It may be the countriest thing out there and I’m proud of it. I hope everyone enjoys this one. It’s a new song, but it tips the hat to the great duets of the past. Emily Ann is a great friend, and I’m thrilled we’ve had this chance to sing together.”For Emily Ann, “More Country Than You” reflects the love she and Alex share for traditional Country music. “We’ve always been kindred spirits because we’re young kids with hearts that beat for this music. We’ve been writing together for a while now and that day we were also working with Bill Whyte, and it all just clicked. We knew this one was something special, and with all the back-and-forth banter it was a ton of fun to record. I hope folks get a laugh when they hear it.”“More Country Than You” was produced Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records and will be included on Miller’s upcoming album for the label.Alex is currently focusing on his songwriting and recording for the upcoming project. His latest radio single/video, “She Makes Dirt Look Good,” is fast becoming a programmers’ favorite.

