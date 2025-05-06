CMT MUSIC Premieres New Alex Miller and Tracy Byrd Video, The Byrd

Tracy Byrd and Alex Miller - Credit: Michael Boggs Photography Alex Miller Backstage at Opry - Credit: Straight South Imagery

Honky Tonkin’ Performance-Forward Video Already Making Impact

Those who are looking for a younger artist who is channeling the ‘90s Country sound to great effect need to hear Alex. Solid songwriting, undeniably Country instrumentation, incredible voice.” — Clayton Edwards, American Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMT MUSIC hosted the broadcast debut of Alex Miller ’s “The Byrd” and it is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel. The honky-tonkin’ performance-forward video prominently features Country icon Tracy Byrd.The video, produced and directed by Steve Kinney (Kinney Entertainment), was filmed at several Nashville area locations and ably captured the great “buddy” dynamic between Miller and Byrd. In between barn-based performance shots, there are plenty of scenes that include pickup trucks, guitars and girls. The cast features Meredith Kelley (female lead), Luke McQueary (Guitar), Colman Conley (Piano), Jordan Fleming (Bass), and Mark Laws (Drums). Great music and beer pong at the neighbor’s party are all that are needed to ensure that the “live it large” attitude prevails.Miller co-wrote the tune with his producer and hit songwriter Jerry Salley, and it is already impacting at both Country and Texas radio stations. “The Byrd,” on Billy Jam Records, is available for purchase now. CMT Spotify has added the song to their playlist:Industry tastemakers weigh in:MusicRow calls the track, “A boatload of fun. Dropping Byrd’s hit titles into the lyric of this rockabilly romp was a good place to start. A zippy production and pluperfect honky tonk vocals from both men are dandy additions. Loved it.”American Songwriter notes, “Those who are looking for a younger artist who is channeling the ‘90s Country sound to great effect need to hear Alex … solid songwriting, undeniably Country instrumentation, and an incredible voice.”Country Music People says, “The Byrd” is an “Exhilarating, toe-tapping romp … Retro Country that fits very neatly into today’s scene.”While Alex and Tracy fit together like grits and gravy, fans will only have a few chances to see them perform together this year. Check out Miller’s schedule of upcoming shows to see where you can catch them:May 10 - Lancaster, KY - Grand TheatreMay 16 - Mt Juliet, TN - House Concert SeriesMay 23 - Decatur, IL - The Devonshire Lakeshore AmphitheaterJune 6 - Frankfort, IN - Prairie Creek ParkJune 7 - Louisville, KY- WHAS-TV CrusadeJune 13 - Inman, SC - Music On MillJune 20 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoJune 25 - Hebron, KY - Boone Co. FairJuly 2 - Denton, NC - Denton Family FarmJuly 4 - Topeka, IN - TBAJuly 5 - Leburn, KY - Mine Made Park (EXILE)July 11 - Knoxville, IA - Marion County Fair (Rodney Atkins)July 12 - Greenville, KY - Outdoors Downtown GreenvilleJuly 18 - Hodgenville, KY (private)July 19 - Hodgenville, KY - The Lincoln JamboreeJuly 24 - Boston, MA - The WilburJuly 25 - York, PA - The York State Fair (Alabama)July 26 - Cottageville, WV - Jackson County Jr FairJuly 29 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair (Tracy Byrd)Aug 2 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair (Trace Adkins)Aug 6 - Pittsfield, PA - Warren County FairAug 8 - Piqua, OH - Lock 9 ParkAug 9 - Louisville, KY (private)Aug 12 – Kettering, OH (TBA)Aug 13 - Put In Bay, OH - Put In Bay Airport (Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde)Aug 16 - Seymour, IN - Jackson Live and Events CenterSept 6 - Viola, DE - Loblolly AcresSept 20 - Berea, KY (TBA)Oct 12 - Rio Grande, OH - Bob Evans FarmKeep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Alex Miller and Tracy Byrd - The Byrd Video

