Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Kwa-Mpumuza Matric Excellence Awards

Mntwan' omkhulu Inkosi yeSizwe sakaMpumuza, Nondaba! Mancinza!;

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane;

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, HRH Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe;

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlement, Mr Siboniso Duma;

Executive Mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Cllr Mzi Zuma; Mayor of uMsunduzi Local Municipality, Cllr Mzumkhulu Thebolla, Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, Ms Asanda Luwaca;

Deputy Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Dr Thembi Xaba;

Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi TM Seathlolo;

Deputy Chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Inkosi NSW Sithole;

Amakhosi, as well as Councillors, Educators and Senior Government Officials,

The community of Kwa-Mpumuza,

And our Guests of Honour, the Matric Class of 2024

Sanibonani, Good Morning!

I would like to start by first thanking Inkosi Zondi and his Traditional Council for allowing me and the government to come and support this great initiative that he has started to uplift and encourage the community. Inistets to join him on this annual Kwa-Mpumuza.

Lomsebenzi muhle siyabonga, kanti futhi siyamncoma kakhulu. We also agreed to join you Inkosi Zondi, because this what we believe Amakhosi should do for their people and as Government we will continue to support programmes where we can all work together to benefit the people.

Let me also acknowledge the achievers of the Matric Class of 2024, especially those who have earned Bachelor’s passes. We are enormously proud of all your hard work, and we know that this success came at a price and lots of sacrifice from you.

I wish to also applaud this Province for being the second-highest performing province with an 89.5% pass rate in the whole country. Imisebenizi yenu mihle, futhi iyabonakala!

I would like to also acknowledge the presence of the Matric Class of 2025, the 329 primary school learners receiving uniforms, and top-achieving schools, teachers, and learners from 11 schools in the Kwa-Mpumuza area.

Today is about honouring and celebrating our children and the efforts that they have made to achieve great academic success.

It is because of your hard work and resilience that you have won this race.

Having a matric higher certificate means that you have gone through many obstacles since primary school and have worked hard to make the most of your future. You really are a great source of pride for your families, schools, and the entire Mpumuza community. Siyaziqhenya ngani!

I am pleased to announce today that government will make 50 bursaries available to deserving students accepted into public institutions of higher learning, including TVET Colleges. These will be made available through the National Skills Fund in collaboration with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). This initiative is supported by the National Skills Fund through the Department, and aims to bridge the gap in access to education, particularly for the top students we are celebrating today.

To all the educators and parents, whose guidance and encouragement made these successes possible, thank you. Your determination and sacrifice are not taken for granted, may you one day, through these children enjoy the fruits of your labour.

To those of you who are going to university, remember that you are now in charge of your own life!

As you go to higher education, you will meet many people from different backgrounds, some may intimidate you, always remember that what matters most is not how you start, but how you finish.

Do your best in university to secure a brighter and prosperous future. A university degree or qualification is a treasure that no one can take away from you, and it is a key to many closed doors!

I encourage you today to dream big dreams! Do not be discouraged by your background, and the challenges that you have gone through. You deserve the best that life has to offer and as a government, we are determined to support you to make your dreams possible.

To the Matric Class of 2025 we are looking to you to maintain and increase the standard! Let me give you four (4) tips for this journey;

Focus on your studies and do not allow yourselves to fall into peer pressure. Time management and discipline is key!

Focus on mental and spiritual health because this balance will help you to maintain emotional stability and resilience. Keep social connection with loved ones, exercise and pray.

Block out negativity, ignore discouraging voices from peers or neighbours; stay focused on your goals.

Avoid distractions, those who aim high often avoid the 'cool crowd', choose your company wisely.

I urge all of you to stay away from alcohol, drugs, and other harmful behaviours including violence of any form, early entry into sexual behaviours leading to teenage pregnancy and STDs.

As a country we rely on you to build a better tomorrow. Stay disciplined and say no to bad influences!

To those of you who may be facing challenges, know that you are not alone, and that help is available.

Depression and other mental health illnesses are real, do not bottle things up, talk to your teachers, RCLs, councillors, church, and other community leaders, you do not have to suffer alone!

As the government, we are committed to supporting the development of the youth, because these are the future leaders of South Africa.

To all the parents here today, I want to assure you that the Government of South Africa is committed to supporting and protecting your children as they take their next steps in life. Whether they are advancing to university, preparing for matric, or entering the workforce, their well-being and safety are a top priority.

As I close, I also want to speak directly to the parents whose children may not have passed this time. Please know that this is not the end of their journey. Every setback is a setup for a stronger comeback. Your love and encouragement can make all the difference in helping them find their way forward.

To all of us here, let us be especially kind and compassionate to those children and families who are struggling. A kind word, a helping hand, and an understanding heart can help lift them during this time. Together, as a community, we can ensure that every child finds the strength to try again and achieve remarkable things.

To all leaders present, let us leave here today united in our commitment to the success of every child in Kwa-Mpumuza and beyond. Whether they pass or not, every learner is part of our shared future, and they all deserve our love, guidance, and unwavering belief in their potential.

Remember, knowledge is power, and the decisions you make today will shape the course of your future.

As our former State President Nelson Mandela, once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." Let this occasion inspire you to take bold steps toward achieving your dreams. Your potential is limitless, and your contribution to society is invaluable. Embrace the opportunities before you and commit to your goals so you can transform your lives, families, communities, and the entire country.

May God bless you and your families. Let us continue to walk together in faith, hope, and kindness as we build a brighter future for our communities and our nation.

Ngiyabonga!

