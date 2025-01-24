High-speed internet available in central coast communities

CANADA, January 24 - People in Nuxalk Nation, Bella Coola and Hagensborg on the central coast now have access to high-speed internet, enabling faster, more reliable access to digital services and opportunities.

“Building a strong, sustainable economy begins with rural and remote Indigenous communities getting better access to the digital world,” said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “With high-speed internet now available in Nuxalk Nation, Bella Coola and Hagensborg, people can access the same services and opportunities as those in larger urban centres and unlock new opportunities for education, business and community growth.”

Two connectivity projects, built and operated by service-provider CityWest, are complete, providing broadband internet services for approximately 440 households in Nuxalk Nation and Bella Coola, and approximately 420 households in Hagensborg.

“Access to high-speed internet is a game-changer for our community,” said Samuel Schooner, Chief of Nuxalk Nation. “It opens new possibilities for education, health care and economic development, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our community, allowing us to connect with the world like never before.”

The Government of British Columbia invested more than $1.4 million in the Connecting Bella Coola project and nearly $1.5 million in the Hagensborg project. This was done through the Connecting British Columbia program, managed by the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

CityWest contributed nearly $600,000 to the Connecting Bella Coola project and more than $330,000 to the Hagensborg project. Both were built on infrastructure installed as part of the Connected Coast Network. Local Bella Coola Valley service provider Central Coast Communications Society also contributed $250,000 to the Hagensborg project.

These projects are part of the Province’s commitment to Coastal First Nations to ensure high-speed internet access for communities throughout the central and north coast regions, and Haida Gwaii. Access to high-speed internet supports stewardship programs, like the Coastal Guardian Watchmen, that protect and manage the water, land and air in the region. Connectivity ensures the delivery of digital training and online health care, and supports Indigenous-led language and cultural revitalization programs.

“Coastal First Nations understand the importance of having reliable, high-speed internet available in all our communities across the coast and we congratulate the Nuxalk Nation on completing this crucial link for their community,” said Christine Smith-Martin, CEO, Coastal First Nations. “High-speed internet is a powerful socio-economic tool that supports the delivery of the services our people count on to succeed and we will continue to advocate for the technological advancement and investment our member Nations deserve.”

Since 2017, the Province has invested $584 million to expand connectivity in British Columbia. As of January 2025, approximately 74% of rural homes and more than 80% of homes on First Nations reserves now have access to high-speed internet.

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to expand high-speed internet services. B.C.͛s commitment is to connect all remaining underserved households in B.C.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC funding programs support projects to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for British Columbians, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities for every community.

Quotes:

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Access to high-speed internet is a transformative step for B.C.’s Indigenous communities. This connectivity milestone in Nuxalk Nation, creates a foundation for better access to health care, education and economic opportunities, while establishing stronger connections with the digital world.”

Tamara Davidson, MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii –

“Reliable internet access is critical to ensuring residents of B.C.’s coastal communities have the chance to participate fully in today’s economy. It’s exciting to see communities like Nuxalk Nation, Bella Coola and Hagensborg gain the tools needed to stay connected, while also maintaining their unique traditions and culture.”

Stefan Woloszyn, chief executive officer, CityWest –

“These fibre-optic projects have brought urban-class connectivity to the Bella Coola Valley, creating equal opportunities for more rural, remote and Indigenous people in British Columbia. We are proud to deliver fibre-optic services in partnership with the Nuxalk Nation, and with collaboration from Central Coast Communications.”

James Hindley, executive director, Central Coast Communications Society (CCCS) –

"For almost three decades, the CCCS has provided internet services to residents of the Bella Coola Valley. The culmination of fibre-to-the-home was the end goal envisioned by many dedicated volunteer boards of directors and contractors over the years, and we are pleased to see the infrastructure come to fruition.”

Jayme Kennedy, chair, Central Coast Regional District –

“Access to high-speed internet is a transformative step for our community, unlocking new possibilities in education, health care and economic development. This vital service enhances the quality of life for our residents, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to succeed in the digital age. As we embrace these advancements, it is crucial to ensure high-speed internet remains reliable and continuous, so our community can thrive today and well into the future.”

