B.C. strengthens supports, cuts wait times for landlords, renters

CANADA, April 8 - Creating consistency for notice periods:

In summer 2025, the notice period to end a tenancy for a landlord’s personal use will be reduced from four months to three months. This change makes notice periods consistent and aligns with the recent change requiring homebuyers to give tenants three months' notice of eviction.

Enabling informed decision-making for landlords and renters:

Beginning in summer 2025, the Residential Tenancy Branch will begin publishing monetary orders that arise from dispute resolution hearings. Monetary orders cover issues such as non-payment of rent or utilities, penalties issued against a landlord for illegally evicting a tenant in bad faith or for failing to make necessary repairs. Publishing monetary orders increases consistency with other B.C. tribunals and provinces, and ensures greater transparency for landlords and renters. This will support faster resolutions, as monetary orders will be viewable online and be easily confirmed as part of the process to ensure payments are made.

Changing requirements for abandoned property:

The time period and minimum dollar value of abandoned property that landlords are required to store has been adjusted and will come into effect on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The duration that landlords must store this property will be reduced from 60 to 30 days. The minimum dollar value worth of property for this requirement will also change, increasing from $500 to $1,000. This will provide relief to landlords who are required to store abandoned property when a tenant leaves and aligns B.C. with other provinces.

Enhancing support through guides and tool kits:

Through a new public-education team, the Residential Tenancy Branch is developing easy-to-access materials that will support landlords and tenants in navigating and preparing for hearings. Through this work, the Residential Tenancy Branch website now includes information sheets in several languages, easy-to-follow guides to collect on money owed or enforce an eviction, and a tool kit to help prepare for hearings, the first of many new features to come.