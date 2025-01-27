RNPad Transitions E-Learning to Nevvon, Forming Strategic Partnership to Enhance Nursing Education and Assessments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RNPad, a leading provider of innovative nursing assessment and workflow automation solutions, has officially transitioned its Learning Management System (LMS) operations to Nevvon, a global leader in e-training solutions for the healthcare industry. This strategic partnership strengthens both organizations’ ability to support Registered Nurses (RNs) with advanced training, streamlined onboarding, and enhanced certification processes.RNPad is renowned for enabling nurses to conduct assessments more accurately and efficiently with mobile-friendly interfaces, customizable templates, and workflow automation tools. The platform empowers providers to reduce operational costs, improve compliance, and leverage analytics to deliver better patient outcomes.By transitioning RNPad's e-learning operations to Nevvon’s comprehensive platform, this collaboration will provide healthcare organizations with tailored learning pathways, accelerating RN certification and supporting their critical work in delivering high-quality patient care.“This partnership reinforces our commitment to improving patient care by equipping nurses with efficient and effective assessment tools,” said Marvin Pishchik, Co-Founder of RNPad. “Through Nevvon’s robust training capabilities, we can further our mission to enhance compliance, simplify workflows, and ensure the best outcomes for both providers and patients.”James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Absorbing RNPad's e-learning operations into Nevvon’s platform marks a significant milestone in advancing compliance and nursing education. Together, we are positioned to deliver exceptional training solutions that empower healthcare professionals, elevate care standards, and optimize operational efficiency across the healthcare continuum.”About NevvonNevvon is a global leader in e-training solutions for the healthcare industry, offering state-compliant, seamless training that simplifies compliance, reduces administrative burden, and enhances caregiver education. Nevvon’s innovative platform empowers healthcare professionals to deliver improved patient outcomes while saving time and resources.About RNPadRN Pad helps home care agencies reduce operational costs while significantly improving efficiency, quality, and compliance. Nurses love RN Pad’s mobile-friendly experience that allows them to conduct nursing assessments faster and more accurately. RN Pad’s suite of workflow automation tools and patient insights benefit providers and ultimately help improve patient health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.