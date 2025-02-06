BTM Global and Perry Ellis International Team Up to Change the Lives of a Deserving Family in Vietnam

Charity House 59 donated by Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International and BTM Global team up to provide a safe new home for a Vietnamese family, exemplifying global philanthropy and partnership in action.

Our partnership with BTM represents our long-term commitment to innovation and technology coupled with our company’s conviction in philanthropy and the importance of giving back.” — Oscar Feldenkreis

DONG THAP, VIETNAM, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perry Ellis International has generously donated to Kids Promise, a charity organization associated with BTM Global , house No. 59 to the family of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong and Mrs. Phan Thi Hanh in the Lap Vo District. This marks a new beginning for the family of five who had previously lived in unsafe and degrading conditions.Perry Ellis InternationalPerry Ellis International (PEI) is a global leader in fashion and innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive efficiencies and foster global connections. Their commitment to corporate social responsibility and meaningful partnerships exemplifies how industry leadership can extend beyond products to create lasting impacts worldwide.A Partnership Built on Innovation and Community ImpactThe partnership between Perry Ellis International and BTM Global highlights the combined commitment to using expertise and industry leadership for global good. As a technology-driven innovator, Perry Ellis International has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach in their operations, earning them recognition as a leader among peers and customers alike. Their long-standing partnership with BTM, established in 2014, has been pivotal in enabling initiatives like these.Over the past 11 years, Perry Ellis International and BTM have collaborated across a suite of Oracle solutions, including Oracle Xstore, Retail Merchandising System (RMS), Retail Sales Audit (ReSA), Retail Price Management (RPM), Retail Store Inventory Management (SIM) as well as several other Oracle applications. In addition to this, Perry Ellis and BTM have teamed up on the NetSuite side and have implemented NetSuite Financials. Together, they have implemented and upgraded systems and provided lifecycle support—ultimately ensuring that Perry Ellis International remains at the forefront of technological efficiency and global connectivity. Even as Perry Ellis International transitioned to self-sufficient application support, their strong relationship with BTM enabled them to re-engage for new initiatives, reflecting a partnership built on trust, transparency, and shared values.Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, elaborates, “Our partnership with BTM represents our long-term commitment to innovation and technology coupled with our company’s conviction in philanthropy and the importance of giving back. This initiative truly reflects our core values and the importance of meaningful business relationships.”Charity House No. 59The emotional event was a testament to the power of partnership and giving back. For years, Mr. Phong’s family endured the dangers of living in a severely dilapidated home, which became especially treacherous during storms. With limited income and the additional burden of caring for their eldest daughter, Bao Ngan, who requires special care, the family could not afford repairs or a new home. Thanks to the generous support of Perry Ellis International, the family now has a solid, safe, and warm 48m² home built with concrete pillars, ceramic tile flooring, and plastered walls—a true symbol of hope and a fresh start.A Milestone in Kids Promise’s MissionThe handover of charity house No. 59 underscores the unwavering dedication of Perry Ellis and Kids Promise to make a difference in our world community.Mr. Phong’s family expressed deep gratitude to Kids Promise, Perry Ellis, and all the donors who made this life-changing moment possible. Yet, as the journey continues, countless families in Vietnam still face unsafe living conditions. Kids Promise remains committed to creating a brighter future for children and families in need.To support Kids Promise, visit https://kidspromise.org/ where you can learn more about Charity House 59 To learn more about Perry Ellis International please visit https://www.pery.com/Company/Overview

