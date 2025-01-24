NJDOL Awards Nearly $2 Million in Grants to Support Women and Minorities Building Careers in the Construction Trades

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 24, 2025

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) is announcing the availability of over $1.9 million in grant funding through the New Jersey Builders Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity program (NJBUILD) to increase access to careers in the construction trades for women and minorities.

During the past six years, the state has invested more than $73 million through grant programs to create and develop work-based learning, pre-apprenticeship, and apprenticeship programs. NJDOL awarded a record-setting $8.5 million through NJBUILD in 2024 alone, the highest amount awarded in the program’s 15-year history.

“NJBUILD grants are critical investments in the future of New Jersey women and minorities who want to build a career in the construction trades,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “These funds will empower them with the skills and opportunities needed to not just open doors in this industry but to succeed. By fostering a more inclusive workforce, we are ensuring that we are creating a fairer, stronger Garden State today and for generations to come.”

NJBUILD is comprised of the Women and Minorities in Construction program and the Women and Minority Veterans in Construction program. Both programs promote outreach and occupational skills training such as pre-apprenticeship training, registered apprenticeship, and on-the-job training for women and minority residents. This training helps participants gain workforce readiness and the skills needed to enter a union apprenticeship or construction-related job. The program also assists public works contractors, businesses, and trade unions in meeting their workforce needs by reimbursing them for wages and related costs.

“Pathways to Apprenticeship New Jersey is thrilled to receive the FY25 NJBUILD Women and Minorities in Construction training grant to continue advancing our P2A program in New Jersey,” said Gwenevere Motley, Pathways to Apprenticeship New Jersey Program Manager. “This grant enables us to remove barriers to entry for women and minorities in union apprenticeships while equipping them with the skills and opportunities to build family-sustaining careers in the construction industry. Together with NJDOL, we are paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive workforce across the state.”

Dr. Dawn Stokes-Tyler, East Orange School District Project Director, added: “This grant is a transformative opportunity for our students. It not only prepares them for successful careers in the construction industry but also empowers them to break barriers and excel in a field where women and minorities are underrepresented. We are committed to ensuring that every student has the tools they need to thrive in the workforce.”

The complete list of grantees is below:

FY25 Round 1 NJBUILD Women and Minorities in Construction Organization Occupations Amount # to be Trained Pathways to Apprenticeship NJ Construction $600,000 40 Elizabeth Development Company Electrical Assistant, HVAC, General Construction, Truck Driver, Plumber Pre-Apprenticeship Trades $537,280 45 Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center Construction $351,780 25 East Orange School District Construction $443,464 30 Total $1,932,524 140

