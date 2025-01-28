Procede Software and Aurora Parts Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Trailer Industry

Utilizing user-centered design, the partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to providing seamless integrations and enhanced efficiency for trailer dealers.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leader in dealership management solutions for the heavy-duty truck and trailer markets, and Aurora Parts, the nation’s largest distributor of aftermarket semi-trailer parts, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at optimizing dealership operations and providing best-in-class product integration offerings for the commercial trailer industry.This strategic alliance will combine Procede's expertise in streamlining dealership operations and user-centered design principles with Aurora's industry-leading supply chain and product distribution centers, creating a powerful partnership that will benefit trailer dealers across North America."We are excited to announce our new partnership with Aurora Parts," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. “By integrating Aurora Parts' extensive inventory and distribution capabilities with Procede's advanced business system, we are enhancing efficiency, reliability, and service for our trailer dealership customers.” Kettler continued, "This collaboration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to listening, innovating, and delivering value to meet the ever-evolving needs of our industries."With the announcement of this partnership, the two companies have begun to work together on integrations specifically focused on eliminating areas of redundancies and inefficiencies, such as double entry. Instead of working in two systems, users will benefit from their system applications automatically sharing information, resulting in a reduction of manual labor and errors."We are excited to add Procede to our portfolio of partners to bring enhanced efficiency and superior service to our customers,” said Brad Fulkerson, President and CEO of Aurora Parts. “By integrating our extensive inventory and distribution capabilities with Procede's dealer management solution, we are confident that this collaboration will streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve overall customer satisfaction. Together, we are setting a new standard in the industry and driving forward the future of parts management.”Both companies are committed to ongoing collaboration and innovation. They plan to implement a full suite of integrations to deliver a true impact on the heavy-duty trailering equipment market.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About Aurora PartsAurora Parts ( www.AuroraParts.com ), is the leading provider of Aftermarket service solutions for heavy-duty trailering equipment in North America. Aurora’s cutting-edge technology platforms are supported by an industry-leading supply chain, a national network of trailer dealers, and five product distribution centers totaling 1.2 million square feet of storage space. Aurora’s National Account program, FleetPerform, provides participating fleets with consolidated billing and lower costs on part sales and repair services for more than 2 million trailers.Aurora’s expansive product breadth includes parts from over 450 suppliers covering all brands of trailers. Aurora’s eCommerce platform, Aurora Parts to Go ( www.AuroraPartsToGo.com ), provides an “on the go” solution for equipment owners, small repair shops, and mobile service technicians by connecting them to Aurora dealers and providing an e-catalog of more than 20,000 trailer, chassis, and container parts, as well as trailer and truck body parts. Aurora is a proud distributor of all trailer brands, including exclusive aftermarket parts distribution with Great Dane and Utility.

