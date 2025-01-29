Evolution Mechanical Strengthens North Texas Presence with New Office and Updated Website

The new office and updated website highlight Evolution Mechanical’s growth since becoming a part of the Modigent family

Quality is at the heart of everything we do... The new office and website reflect this commitment to creating a seamless, high-functioning experience for our clients.” — Charles Steele, Evolution Mechanical Vice President North Texas

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Mechanical, a leader in commercial HVAC and plumbing services, is reinforcing its commitment to quality and growth, moving into their new office located at 8100 Mesquite Bend, Irving, TX 75063, and launching an updated website.These initiatives are the next step in the company’s expansion following its integration into the Modigent family of companies in 2022. This collaboration has provided Evolution Mechanical with a national network of collective expertise, advanced training programs, and expansive resources to elevate its mission: ensuring every property operates at its highest potential throughout its lifecycle.“Quality is at the heart of everything we do,” said Charles Steele, Vice President North Texas. “Through our culture of accountability, professional development, and tailored customer solutions, we continue to build trust and deliver excellence. The new office and website reflect this commitment to creating a seamless, high-functioning experience for our clients.”The new office will enable Evolution Mechanical to better serve its growing client base in North Texas with enhanced responsiveness and operational efficiency. It will also provide a centralized hub for their expanding team, ensuring that their people have access to training and educational opportunities, including professional development and other quality initiatives.The newly launched website highlights Evolution Mechanical’s areas of expertise, core services, such as industrial plumbing services and chiller system maintenance, recent projects, and job listings, while also providing direct access to Modigent’s broader national network and resources. To learn more, visit www.evomechtx.com ###About Evolution Mechanical:Founded in 2016, Evolution Mechanical is a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services in North Texas, East Texas, and Oklahoma. Specializing in retrofits, repairs, and service contracts, Evolution Mechanical serves a diverse range of clients in commercial, industrial, government, healthcare, and education sectors, consistently delivering exceptional quality and reliability. To learn more, visit www.evomechtx.com About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at www.modigent.com

