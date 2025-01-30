Steph Coulson selected as Top Holistic Health Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

Steph Coulson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steph Coulson, Founder and CEO of Holistic Goddess, has been selected as the Top Holistic Health Entrepreneur for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This honor recognizes her outstanding leadership, dedication, and contributions to the holistic health industry.Inclusion in IAOTP is a distinction reserved for professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievements in their fields. Honorees are chosen based on professional accomplishments, academic background, leadership abilities, industry impact, and community contributions. Awardees will be celebrated at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaAs an advocate for holistic wellness, Mrs. Coulson has emerged as a leader in women’s health, driven by her personal experiences and belief in the body’s natural ability to heal. Her journey began with hormonal health challenges, where she turned to naturopathic solutions that aligned with her body’s rhythms. This pivotal experience inspired her mission to empower women to reconnect with their bodies, trust their intuition, and reclaim their health.As the Founder of Holistic Goddess, Mrs. Coulson created a platform where women can explore natural wellness solutions tailored to every stage of life. The company offers a Signature Collection of holistic products alongside a carefully curated marketplace of Trusted Brands, providing women with transparent, effective resources to support their health journeys. At its core, Holistic Goddess is rooted in the belief that healing is an ongoing process that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit.Inspired by her husband, Foster Coulson, Founder of The Wellness Company, Mrs. Coulson built Holistic Goddess as a sanctuary for women seeking support outside traditional healthcare systems. Her passion for holistic wellness continues to drive innovation and impact in the industry.In addition to this prestigious recognition, Mrs. Coulson is under consideration for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine for her ongoing contributions to holistic wellness.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:"Choosing Mrs. Coulson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is an influential leader and visionary in the field of holistic health. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s gala."When not leading Holistic Goddess, Mrs. Coulson cherishes time with her family, embracing simple, grounding activities like gardening and caring for their flock of silkie chickens. A passionate advocate for women’s health, she continues to inspire through her work in the holistic wellness community.For more information, visit: https://holisticgoddess.com The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s most distinguished professionals across various industries. Members are selected based on leadership, expertise, and contributions to their fields.IAOTP provides its members with opportunities for collaboration, professional recognition, and influence. Thousands of top professionals worldwide have been honored by IAOTP, helping them expand their credibility and reach.For more information, visit: www.iaotp.com

