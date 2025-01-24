PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2025 Jinggoy backs calls to expand social pension for senior citizens SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has joined calls to include all Filipinos aged 60 and above in the coverage of the monthly social pension given to indigent senior citizens. "Sa mata ng batas, dapat pantay ang lahat. Walang dapat pinipili," Estrada said. Under Republic Act No. 7432, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, only indigent senior citizens are entitled to get the P1,000 monthly social pension given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "Not all senior citizens are as lucky as those who receive pensions or have economic subsistence to support their daily needs. In fact, many of them are forced to find employment to supply their and their family's needs," Estrada said in explaining the rationale behind his proposed Senate Bill No. 2929. SBN 2929 proposes a "universal social pension" that would cover all Filipino senior citizens, regardless of their social status. Under Estrada's bill, senior citizens who are not considered indigents shall also be entitled to a monthly stipend of P500. This shall be increased to P1,000 after five years. "This universal social pension is more than just a financial aid -- it is a measure of social protection and empowerment for our elderly population," the Senate leader said. "It seeks to improve their quality of health, ensure their social inclusion, and help restore their dignity regardless of their age or economic status," Estrada also said. The proposed bill recognizes the Philippines' transition toward an aging population -- which is projected to be at 13.2 million Filipinos aged 60 and above by 2030 -- and seeks to address the financial challenges faced by many seniors who lack pensions or stable sources of income. Estrada lamented that despite existing efforts of the government, a significant portion of senior citizens still struggle to meet their daily needs. Prior to Estrada's filing of the measure, some 6,000 senior citizens staged a rally at the Senate calling for action on similar bills pending at the upper chamber. The House of Representatives approved a counterpart bill in May last year.

