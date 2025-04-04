Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Sandiganbayan's denial of appeal to dismiss graft charges

April 3, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SANDIGANBAYAN'S DENIAL OF APPEAL TO DISMISS GRAFT CHARGES

I am saddened by this turn of events, considering that the Sandiganbayan has already upheld its earlier ruling clearing my name of any involvement in the alleged misuse of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) allocations.

While this may be a setback in my continuing quest to prove my innocence of the charges, nothing bars me from exercising my right to exhaust all legal remedies, including the filing of a motion for reconsideration with the anti-graft court, as I continue to have faith in the fairness of our justice system. I know that, in the end, the truth will be on my side.

Despite these legal challenges, I am duty-bound to continue performing my functions as a Senator of the Republic, and I will do so until I see the end of this legal battle.

