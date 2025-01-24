PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 23, 2025 Legarda files Magna Carta for DRRM Workers bill Citing the importance of DRRM workers to the country, Senator Loren Legarda filed Senate Bill No. 2927, or the Magna Carta for Public Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Workers. Legarda said it is important for the bill to be passed into law to help recognize the efforts of DRRM workers in a country that has consistently topped the World Risk Index among 193 countries. "The country as a whole faces natural hazards more than any other nation in the world; we face earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural and human-induced hazards," remarked Legarda, a UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience. "With the passage of this bill into law, we want the government to recognize the significance of their contributions by supporting those who consistently risk their lives to save others from certain destruction," she added. According to the bill, the proposed law seeks to institutionalize measures that protect DRRM workers' welfare, promote professional growth, and enhance the capacity to deliver critical services efficiently. Moreover, there will be efforts to improve the working conditions of DRRM workers in terms of career advancement and psychosocial care to help them be equipped to satisfy their roles. In addition, there will be provisions to provide hazard pay for high-risk activities, mandatory insurance coverage, overtime pay, night differential, and retirement pay for eligible DRRM workers, among others. "To be disaster resilient, we must be able to be capable of covering all fields, including our DRRM workers that have tirelessly risked their lives in the field," asserted Legarda. "As we seek ourselves to be more capable against the power of Mother Nature and increase the chance of safety, we hope that the passage of this bill into law can also help inspire many to stay in this noble endeavor." Legarda is a co-sponsor of the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, as well as the principal author of the PAGASA Modernization Act of 2015, which has helped the country be better prepared against annual typhoons. Magna Carta for DRRM Workers bill, inihain ni Legarda Naghain si Senador Loren Legarda ng panukalang batas na naglalayong magkaroon ng Magna Carta para sa Public Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) workers. Ayon kay Legarda, ang Senate Bill No. 2927 ay dapat ipasa dahil ito ay isang uri ng pagkilala sa mga trabaho ng DRRM workers sa Pilipinas, na tinaguriang pinakamapanganib na bansa sa mundo ayon sa World Risk Index. "Humaharap ang bansa sa mga kalamidad nang higit kumpara sa ibang bansa sa mundo gaya ng lindol, pagputok ng bulkan, pati na ang iba pang natural at human induced hazards," wika ng senadora, na isang UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience. "Sa pagpasa ng panukalang ito, gusto nating kilalanin ng pamahalaan ang kontribusyon ng mga DRRM worker na palagiang nagliligtas sa milyon-milyon mula sa tiyak na kapahamakan," dagdag niya. Hangad ng panukalang batas na magkaroon ng konkretong mga plano upang pangalagaan ang mga DRRM worker sa pag-angat sa trabaho, pati na ang psychosocial care upang mas maayos nilang magampanan ang kanilang mga tungkulin. Magkakaroon din ng mga probisyon upang makapaglaan ng hazard pay, mandatory insurance coverage, pati na ng overtime pay, night differential pension, at iba pa. "Upang maging 'disaster resilient,' dapat magkaroon tayo ng kapabilidad na tugunan ang lahat ng aspekto ng disaster risk management, kabilang ang pangangalaga sa DRRM workers," giit ni Legarda. "Habang mas pinabubuti natin ang ating pagiging handa laban sa lakas ng Inang Kalikasan, umaasa tayo na ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas na ito bilang isang batas ay makatutulong din na magbigay-inspirasyon sa marami upang manatili sa marangal na trabahong ito." Si Legarda ay co-sponsor ng Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, at principal author ng PAGASA Modernization Act of 2015, na nakatutulong sa paghahanda ng bansa laban sa mga bagyo.

